    Manohar Parrikar Dies At 63 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer: Know The Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

    By Staff
    pancreatic cancer

    Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been suffering from pancreatic cancer succumbed to death at the age of 63.

    It is estimated that 3 -5 per cent of people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer often live longer than 5 years. Pancreatic cancer ranks as the fourth or fifth most common cause of cancer mortality.

    According to the Indian Journal of Surgery, the incidence of pancreatic cancer in India is 0.5-2.4 per 100,000 men and 0.2 -1.8 per 100,000 women.

    This cancer is the formation of cancer cells on the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ which is located behind the stomach. It is composed of glands and are classified into two categories – Exocrine and Endocrine. Exocrine is responsible for digestion and Endocrine is responsible for secreting insulin into the blood stream.

    It is the abnormal cell growth, which begins in the Pancreas. These abnormal cell growth forms lumps of tissues which are called tumours. These tumors then hinder the functioning of the Pancreas. If the tumour sticks to a certain part, it is called benign and if it spreads along other organs it is called malignant. Malignant tumours grow on other parts of the body, slowly destroying the whole working of the body. This process is called metastasis.

    Causes of Pancreatic Cancer

    The cause of Pancreatic cancer has still not be officially declared but it is believed that continuous torture to the body with the food we intake and improper lifestyle plays a great role. Here are some of the causes -

    1.Smoking
    2.Alcohol consumption
    3.Advanced age
    4.Chronic Indigestion
    5.Diabetes
    6.Hereditary

    Symptoms Of Pancreatic Cancer

    The symptoms show only on the third stage. The symptoms include -

    1.Abdominal pain
    2.Yellowish skin
    3.Sudden weight loss
    4.Depression
    5.Blood Clots

    The symptoms of Pancreatic cancer is often misunderstood as the symptoms of some other serious health disorder.

    Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer

    Oncologist J.Marc Pipas, a researchers from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has found a new treatment for this kind of Cancer. The therapy aims at reducing the size of the tumour and then remove it with the help of a surgery. Reducing the size of the tumour was a huge help to operate the inoperable tumour. The size of the tumour is reduced with the help of radiation and chemotherapy. This treatment for Pancreatic tumour has the ability to reduces almost 50% of the tumour. The treatment has been provided to patients in the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. For one of the patients more than half of the tumour shrank and for another patient the tumour disappeared completely.

