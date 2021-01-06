Just In
- 53 min ago Pongal 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Messages To Share On This Festival
-
- 1 hr ago Airport Fashion: Rakul Preet Singh, Parineeti Chopra And Others Catch Our Attention With Their Stylish Looks
- 5 hrs ago Alaya F’s Green Chiffon Organza Saree For A Jewellery Brand’s Photoshoot Is Stunning; Find Out The Price
- 7 hrs ago On Diljit Dosanjh’s Birthday, His 4 Fashionable Looks All Men Need To Take Notes From
Don't Miss
- Movies Naagin 4: Was Vikas Gupta Responsible For Jasmin Bhasin's Exit? Did He Help Rashami To Bag The Role?
- News Punjab to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from tomorrow
- Sports Hockey India gearing up to host multiple high-profile events in an exciting year of 2021
- Automobiles New 2021 Kawasaki Z650 & Versys 1000 Launched In India: Pricing, Updates & Other Details
- Finance Sensex Wipes Off 263 Points, Nifty Tops 14146 Levels On Weak Global Cues
- Technology Realme Winter Sale: Discount On Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Watch And More
- Education One Year LLM Course Abolished: Bar Council of India
- Travel Best Wildlife Sanctuaries And National Parks To Visit In India In January 2021
Weight Loss Tips That Are Science-Backed And Nutritionist Approved
There are several means and methods that help promote weight loss. From exercises to supplements to foods, the list is never-ending. While most of us have the idea of losing weight in our mind, it seems to be the easy-said-than-done thing for.
But there is no need to be stressing yourself with the thought of crash diets or rigorous workouts, all you need to do is to have a closer watch on what to eat and what not to eat. It is a known fact that people will go to extreme ends to fulfil their desire to 'lose weight,' and to feed to this frenzy, there are countless products available in the market.
Best And Easy Juices For Stomach Upset And Indigestion
Most people blindly follow fad diets, starve, or go for detox diets not knowing that they may lead to serious health problems. Surely, these are 'quick' ways to lose weight but does not last in the long run.
Today, we will bring a list of weight loss tips that are nutritionist-approved and based on study evidence.
8 Must-Know Tips For An Indian Diet For Weight Loss
Genuine Weight Loss Tips That Are Scientifically Proven
1. Reduce your intake of added sugar and read the labels of foods you buy from the store [1].
2. Reduce consumption of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pasta, white flour, white rice, pastries, soda, breakfast cereals etc. as these can spike blood sugar rapidly, leading to hunger, cravings and increased food intake [2].
3. Adopt a low-carb diet if you want to restrict the carbohydrate intake and this can help you lose 2-3 times as much weight as a standard low-fat diet [3].
4. Eat more vegetables and fruits, they contain fewer calories and more fibre, a suitable combination that help promote weight loss [4].
5. Add more fibre into your diet as fibre in foods can help increase satiety and thereby manage your weight over the long term [5].
...
6. Eat more protein-rich foods such as eggs, lean meat, yoghurt etc. as it is the primary nutrient essential for losing weight [6].
7. Eat real foods, that is whole, single-ingredient foods (whole foods are plant foods that are unprocessed and unrefined before being consumed) [7].
8. Add spicy foods to your diets, such as chilli peppers and other foods that contain capsaicin (a compound that can boost metabolism and healthily reduce appetite) [8].
9. Drink green tea to boost your weight loss journey, as it is loaded with powerful antioxidants called catechins that can help burn fat [9].
10. Skip the milk and drink black coffee as the caffeine content can help boost fat burning, and avoid adding too much sugar, cream, or dairy whitener [10].
...
11. Drink water before meals as water can boost metabolism, helping you burn off a few more calories and can also help limit calorie consumption [11].
12. Chose whole eggs for breakfast, as it not only helps you lose weight and body fat but also help you eat fewer calories for the next 36 hours (after breakfast) [12].
13. Instead of breakfast and dinner, make lunch your main meal of the day to aid weight loss [13].
14. Use coconut oil for cooking as the fats present in the oil have been shown to boost metabolism and also reduce your appetite [14].
15. Exercise portion control because eating in large quantities has never been proven to be healthy for anyone (unless you have any eating disorders that medically requires you to eat in large quantities) and doing this can be very useful for weight loss [15].
...
16. Use smaller plates to eat your food as studies have proven that this automatically causes people to eat fewer calories. This is similar to practising portion control [16].
17. Intermittent fasting is a method of eating by following regular short-term fasts. That is, you go between periods of eating and fasting. Intermittent fasting is not about what to eat but is all about the 'when to eat,' and is proven to be as effective as calorie restriction (when it comes to weight loss) [17]. Here is a step-by-step guide to intermittent fasting.
18. Carry healthy snacks with you, as this will prevent you from reaching for unhealthy fried snacks when you feel hungry [18]. Check out some healthy snack recipes here.
19. Chewing your food slowly can help you eat fewer calories and promote the production of hormones linked to weight loss [19].
20. Probiotic supplements that contain bacteria of the Lactobacillus subfamily have been shown to reduce fat mass. Talk to your doctor and add probiotic supplements to your diet [20].
...
21. Instead of picking a specific diet to lose weight, chose to eat healthily. The focus should be to nourish your body with essential nutrients and not depriving it [21].
22. Doing aerobic exercise has been proven to be effective for weight loss as it is a brilliant means to lose weight, especially belly fat [22].
23. Lifting weights can also help with weight loss, studies point out [23].
24. Proper and regular sleep is one of the primary steps towards a healthy weight loss journey. Also, poor sleep is one of the strongest risk factors for obesity [24].
25. Identify situations that trigger out-of-control eating. You can do this by keeping a journal and write down what you eat, how much you eat when you eat, how you're feeling and how hungry you are to under the patterns [25].
On A Final Note…
Crash dieting and improper diet will not help you achieve a healthy body, but instead, decreases your physical performance, strength and fitness and paves way for premature ageing as well as decrease levels of immunity. By incorporating proper nutrition and exercises, one can promote healthy weight loss which can aid in improving fitness, physical performance and overall well-being.