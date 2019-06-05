Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss: Is It Effective? Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

There is a deluge of means and methods, diets and exercises developed for losing weight. And today, the article will focus on exploring ways through which something that is so easily available in our kitchens can impact your weight loss journey. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is not only used as a part of salads and sore throat remedy, but it is also used as an effective measure for weight loss [1].

Possessing various health benefits such as lowering blood sugar levels, managing insulin levels, improving metabolism and treating acne, apple cider vinegar also possess the ability to reduce body fat. Unlike just basic claims, the impact apple cider vinegar has on weight loss has been proven scientifically [2]. Read on to know the impact apple cider vinegar have on your weight loss journey.

Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss

The below mentioned properties of acv help promote weight loss in several ways. It is the prescence of the acetic acid that help one lose weight [3]. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid which can help in a better digestion. Acetic acid breaks down the food well and prevents your blood from absorbing more fat, thus aiding weight loss.

Contains enzymes: Apple cider vinegar contains enzymes that can help control your blood sugar level. When your blood sugar level is balanced, your hunger pangs tend to reduce, allowing you to eat limitedly and lose weight. Consuming apple cider vinegar in the morning is known to help weight loss [4].

Reduces insuling level: The enzymes and acids in apple cider vinegar are known to regulate the production of insulin in your body. The insulin hormone plays an important role in weight management and the balanced production of this hormone can help weight loss [5].

Suppresses appetite: A Swedish study has recently found that apple cider vinegar can help a person feel fuller, thus reducing the urge to eat unhealthy foods constantly. The research states that consuming a small quantity of apple cider vinegar before a meal can help prevent over-eating [6].

Controls sugar craving: The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is also known to stop craving for sweet foods. As we know sugary foods are one of the main causes for weight gain and people often crave for them while on a strict diet! Apple cider vinegar can help reduce this urge [6].

Burns fat cell: A study conducted in 2009 states that apple cider vinegar could actually help burn the fat cells in your body directly due to its acidic nature [7].

Boosts metabolis rate: Most of us may already know of the fact that a healthy metabolic rate is very much necessary for an effective weight loss. The enzymes in apple cider vinegar can boost your metabolic rate significantly, thus helping weight loss [8].

Contains pectin: Recently, researchers have discovered that apple cider vinegar contains an enzyme known as pectin and it is said that pectin could be a key component to help weight loss in humans [9].

Apart from these properties of the acetic acid, apple cider vinegar can increase your feeling of fullness and reduces your calorie intake. Studies have revealed that it also help slow the rate at which food leaves the stomach. Likewise, it can help lose belly fat and decrease your blood triglycerides.

How To Add Apple Cider Vinegar To Diet For Weight Loss

There are a few ways to include apple cider vinegar in your diet [10].

Use it as a salad dressing.

Use it to pickle vegetables.

Mix it in water and drink.

Some of the other ways through which you can consume apple cider vinegar are as follows [11, 12, 13]:

Cinnamon, lemon and ACV: Add 2-3 spoons of apple cider vinegar and one spoon of cinnamon powder to 8-10 oz of water. Drink this mixture three times a day. You can also store it in the refrigerator and use it as a cold beverage.

Honey and ACV: Mix two spoons of honey and 2-3 spoons of ACV to a glass of water. Shake these ingredients well before consumption. Drink it every day until you find good results.

Honey, water and ACV: Add 2 spoons of raw honey to 16 oz of water and 2 spoons of ACV. Consume half an hour before each and every meal.

Juices and ACV: Adding apple cider vinegar to your juice is considered to be very effective. For this, you'll require 8 ounces of warm water, 8 oz of vegetable or fruit juice and 2 spoons of apple cider vinegar. Mix all the ingredients well and drink this twice a day regularly

Salads and ACV: Adding ACV to your salad helps with effective and fast weight loss process. Take 50 ml of water, 50 ml of ACV, ¼th spoon of black pepper powder, ¼th spoon of salt along with veggies of your choice. Mix water and ACV in a bowl. Chop all the vegetables and add it to the bowl.

Green tea and ACV: Known to be a power-packed combo when it comes to weight loss, this combination is effective for weight loss. Prepare green tea and add two spoons of honey to it and one spoon of ACV to it. Drink this mixture about 10 times in a day.

Chamomile tead and ACV: Add 3 spoons of ACV, 2 spoons of honey and a cup of freshly prepared chamomile tea. Mix these together and drink them until you notice results.

Maple syrup and ACV: Maple syrup is a natural sweetener and is known to be healthier than sugar. It contains loads of antioxidants that help in neutralizing the free radicals. Mix one spoon of ACV and maple syrup in a glass of warm water and drink it three times in a day to reduce weight.

Garlic juice and ACV: Take a bowl and combine 2 spoons of honey, 2 spoons of ACV, a few drops of garlic juice, juice of ¼th lemon and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Add this mixture to a glass of water and drink it regularly to reduce foods cravings and lose weight.