6 Impressive Health Benefits Of Kickboxing

Kickboxing is a high-energy workout that is preferred by many youngsters these days. This involves powerful movements and burns about 450 to 500 calories per hour.

It is one of the most popular martial arts and it is estimated that approximately 1 million people around the world participate in this combat sport.

Kickboxing targets all the areas of the body which include core, arms, glutes, legs, and back which benefits your entire body in numerous ways.

Health Benefits Of Kickboxing

1. Burns fat

Kickboxing is a high-energy workout that helps in burning fat, especially the stubborn belly fat. Excess fat in the body increases the risk of heart disease, some types of cancer, and diabetes [1] . According to The American Council on Exercise (ACE) women burn more calories that involve both the upper and lower body during kickboxing.

2. Reduces stress

If you are stressed out, try doing kickboxing, as it will help improve your mental well-being. It increases the release of endorphins, which can lower your stress levels.

3. Improves body posture

If you have poor body posture and poor coordination, kickboxing is a better way to strengthen your core and improve your reflexes and coordination skills. The punches and kicks in kickboxing will give you a chance to focus on your moves and energy [2] .

4. Tones the entire body

Kickboxing is one such exercise that will engage all your muscle groups and will burn more calories. Engaging all your core muscles will improve coordination as well as the constant movement in kickboxing will enhance your flexibility and reflexes.

5. Boosts energy

Kickboxing is a high-energy cardio routine that will boost up your body and mind and will elevate your energy levels. It will provide the body's cells with more energy to burn and circulate oxygen throughout the body.

6. Sharpens the mind

In kickboxing, while responding to punches and instant hand and leg reflexes, your brain will learn to act quickly. So basically, it is all about what is happening behind your eyes and between your ears [3] .

Tips To Follow While Practising Kickboxing

Remember to breathe while doing kickboxing.

Use your whole body the whole time.

Don't lock your joints.

Always keep your feet in your stance at all times.

Always set your feet before you punch or kick.

Always keep your hands up.

Note: If you are suffering from serious knee or back injuries, avoid doing kickboxing as it may aggravate the pain. According to a study, head is the most common area of injury in amateur and professional kickboxers [4] .

