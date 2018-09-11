A Beginner’s Guide To Push-ups For Women And Their Benefits

Push-up is a callisthenics exercise which is one of the most favourite exercises among men. They have greater muscle mass and strength in the upper body. Push-ups benefit women as well, it's just that they tend to have lesser upper body strength and this exercise requires the contraction of the upper body muscles. But, ladies fret not! We have brought you push-up exercises for beginners that will help you in performing them well.
Classic push-ups are one of the overrated exercises because many people think that doing them will give them immense strength and help in building the body muscles. But push-ups only target the upper body which includes the chest, shoulders, triceps your biceps and forearms and the other areas aren't benefited.
On the other hand, classic push-ups are misused to a certain extent that most men go out of their way to build their muscles, which might further cause the muscles to tear or lead to sprains.
Let us have a look at the types of push-ups and their benefits for women.
Types Of Push-ups For Women Who Are Beginners
Women, who are beginners, can perform push-ups in different ways.
If you are a beginner, you can start by doing wall push-ups for a few weeks then slowly and gradually moving forward to knee push-ups. When the upper body becomes stronger, women can move onto full push-ups.
Here's a guideline on how to do push-ups for beginners.
The most important thing before starting an exercise is to warm up your muscles to reduce the risk of injury and tearing of ligaments. Warm-up exercises like walking at a brisk pace or slow jogging, performing jump rope for 5 minutes and then stretching the muscles of your arms, shoulders, back and chest, have to be done before performing push-ups.
1. How to do wall push-ups
- Choose a wall and stand in front of the wall by placing your palms flat on the wall at shoulder height.
- Keep your feet aligned and move back a few inches away from the wall.
- Keep your body flat and do not bend your knees or hips.
- Start by bending your elbows and bring your chest closer to the wall. Slowly come back to your starting position by pressing your palms on the wall to straighten your arms.
2. How to do knee push-ups
- Start by kneeling on the ground, pull up your legs and cross them. Your palms should be firm on the ground.
- Breathe in and go down and get back up again. Repeat.
Benefits of knee push-ups
It is an upper body exercise that strengthens the core muscles, revs up the metabolic rate and reduces bone loss.
3. How to do full push-ups
- Get into a plank position with your hands placed firmly on the ground and keep your hips strong.
- Lower your body till your chest touches the floor and while lowering yourself bend your elbows by pulling them closer to the body in such a way that it forms a 45-degree angle.
- Stay in this position for a while and then push back to the starting position as quickly as possible.
Benefits of full push-ups
It will increase your arm strength and build your stamina. At the same time, it will improve your cardiovascular health and your posture, prevent lower back injuries and so on.
4. How to do bench push-ups
- Place your hands on the bench shoulder width apart.
- Your body should be in a straight line with your hips, heels and shoulders aligned.
- Bend your elbows and lower your chest down towards the edge of the bench.
- Push the bench away from you and straighten your elbows and come back to the starting position.
Benefits of bench push-ups
This exercise targets your chest muscles, triceps, front shoulders and lats in a pushing motion.
After performing the exercises, cool down your body by walking for 5 minutes so that the heart rate returns to normal. Then stretch your muscles to remove the lactic acid that may cause muscle soreness and discomfort. Lactic acid is produced by the muscles during intense exercise.
What Are The Overall Benefits Of Push-ups For Women?
1. Strengthens the upper body
Compared to men, women have less upper body strength and muscle mass. And push-ups strengthen a woman's forearm, the biceps, triceps and back of the arms. The chest muscles are also strengthened to give a firmer breast, shoulders and upper back muscles.
2. Improves core stability
Core stability is the ability to control the posture and movement of a woman's torso. Women who perform push-ups everyday will experience the strengthening of the core muscles which stabilizes the core for better posture and balance. It works on the abdominal muscles without twisting the spine and keeps it stable throughout the exercise.
How Many Push-ups Should A Woman Do A Day?
As a beginner 10 push-ups are fine to start with. After you get used to it, work your way up to 20 push-ups. Rest your body for a few minutes between the different types of push-ups.
