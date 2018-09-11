A Beginner’s Guide To Push-ups For Women And Their Benefits

Push-up is a callisthenics exercise which is one of the most favourite exercises among men. They have greater muscle mass and strength in the upper body. Push-ups benefit women as well, it's just that they tend to have lesser upper body strength and this exercise requires the contraction of the upper body muscles. But, ladies fret not! We have brought you push-up exercises for beginners that will help you in performing them well.

Classic push-ups are one of the overrated exercises because many people think that doing them will give them immense strength and help in building the body muscles. But push-ups only target the upper body which includes the chest, shoulders, triceps your biceps and forearms and the other areas aren't benefited.

On the other hand, classic push-ups are misused to a certain extent that most men go out of their way to build their muscles, which might further cause the muscles to tear or lead to sprains.

Let us have a look at the types of push-ups and their benefits for women.

Types Of Push-ups For Women Who Are Beginners

Women, who are beginners, can perform push-ups in different ways.

If you are a beginner, you can start by doing wall push-ups for a few weeks then slowly and gradually moving forward to knee push-ups. When the upper body becomes stronger, women can move onto full push-ups.

Here's a guideline on how to do push-ups for beginners.

The most important thing before starting an exercise is to warm up your muscles to reduce the risk of injury and tearing of ligaments. Warm-up exercises like walking at a brisk pace or slow jogging, performing jump rope for 5 minutes and then stretching the muscles of your arms, shoulders, back and chest, have to be done before performing push-ups.