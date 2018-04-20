What Are Microgreens? Here Are Its Health Benefits

The food industry is booming amongst all this internet popularity. Many people are coming out of their closets and announcing their love for cooking. This new crop of people has given way to loads of cookery shows, both on the idiot box and online. These cookery shows give us a sneak peek of the trends of the cuisine around the world. With Globalization kicking in hard, all of us want to try out different foods.

Are you a regular viewer of some international cooking shows? Have you seen the plating techniques used to present the food on these shows? Chefs use sauces and edible flowers to present the dish in a very interesting way. One more thing that they use are microgreens. These tiny greens are not just pretty but certainly do pack a nutritional punch as well.

Microgreens are young vegetable greens, which are widely used for plating as well as increasing the taste and nutritional value of the food. They are basically baby plants, young seedlings, which are used before they are left to completely grow. Their fresh green colour and the fact that their nutritional value is concentrated, makes them top the list of the latest healthy stuff to try.

Microgreens are growing in the culinary scene and How!!! The reason of their immense and sudden popularity is because they are extremely easy to grow on your own. They are harvested just before consuming, and that is how you can be assured of the freshest greens. They also do not take a lot of time to grow. Typical microgreens take about 7-21 days, after which they can safely be harvested.

Different Types Of Microgreens:

When microgreens were first introduced into the world, there wasn't much variety available. Only veggies like arugula, cilantro, beets and kale existed. We humans have further improvised on this and now there is a mad variety of it available. Microgreens from the family of plants such as cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, dill, carrot to even garlic and onions are available.

Microgreens offer an immense variety of flavours such as sour, spicy, bitter as well as neutral taste. Because of their small size, both the flavours and nutrients are concentrated. The most interesting part about them is that these microgreens taste just like their family vegetable. For example, microgreens of purple radish, taste just like the actual vegetable.

Nutritious Value Of Microgreens:

Anything related to veggies are considered healthy, right? Well, these tiny suckers top the list. Microgreens are extremely healthy. And just when you are planning to ditch those plates of veggies, think again because though microgreens contain a lot of nutrients that normal veggies do, they still aren't that filling and fibrous as them. You can use some amount of microgreens to top up your body with the right amount of nutrients.

Microgreens are a powerhouse of nutrients. Here are some facts about why they are touted to be the next best thing in the health food sector.

1) Most kinds of microgreens are rich in nutrients such as iron, magnesium, copper and potassium.

2) They have more concentration of polyphenols and other antioxidants, which help fight the body against free radical damage.

3) Some varieties of microgreens contain vitamins C, K and beta-carotene.

4) Microgreens contain some plant compounds, which contribute to the overall wellness in humans.

Health Benefits Of Microgreens:

1) They are a store-house of antioxidants, which make them heart healthy. Antioxidants such as polyphenols are linked to decrease cardiovascular degeneration and diseases over a course of time.

2) These antioxidants reduce the cellular damage in the body, which may ultimately help the body fight cancerous activity. Many studies have linked the diet of microgreens to lessen the grown of cancer in the body.

3) High amount of essential minerals like zinc and potassium leads to excellent brain health. This ensures that diseases such as Alzheimer's are prevented.

How Can I Include Microgreens In My Diet?

Are you impressed with the performance of these tiny little greens and want to include them in your diet? Well, then you need to keep on reading.

Though microgreens still aren't easily available in our country, they can be found at online groceries or any high-end organic health stores. Once you get a hold of them, they aren't fussy to use at all. You can just add microgreens to your everyday foods such as salads, sandwiches or main course as a garnishing or just blend them in your favorite shakes and smoothies. What's more, they can also be used to top up your Pizza!! They will not just add a zing of flavour, but also fill you up with nutrients.

If you're adamant into getting your daily dose of microgreens, you may consider growing them on your own. They may be easily grown, provided you buy the best-quality seeds and grow them in a contamination-free medium. They need a constant stream of sunlight and regular watering. Once that is ensured, they will begin germinating soon and will be ready to be harvested in just a few days.