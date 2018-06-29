Weight Loss: Is Drinking Honey With Hot Water And Eating Raw Garlic Really Effective ?

Being fit and having the appropriate body weight is what we all desire and this desire is deeply rooted in the fact that we feel the thinner we are, the better we would look.

However, the fact is, it is not about fat or thin, what plays an important role is how healthy you are. Seeing your friend attain the size zero can definitely make you feel jealous and inclined to try out crash diets that promise you weight loss within a week or ten days.

Do you really think these fancy-sounding crash diets would help you lose weight in a healthy manner? If yes, then you are surely not knowledgeable about how your body works.

Crash diets can show you quick results but at the cost of losing some of the most important energy stores in your body. Also, the crash diets are temporary solutions. Once you stop them, you gain back double the amount of weight that you lost.

Why struggle so much when you have healthy alternatives to lose weight in a slow and steady fashion which definitely guarantees you good health along with a permanent result.

One of the healthiest forms of losing weight, which has been in use for hundreds of years, is the consumption of warm water with honey and raw garlic.

Honey With Warm Water

Consuming ample amount of water is of prime importance to keep our body well hydrated and also to keep our body's functions and metabolism running perfectly.

Drinking at least 8 glasses of water daily is a must. Water, not just helps with the body's functionalities, but drinking enough water also aids in weight loss.

Having warm water further speeds up the process of losing weight. Addition of honey to the warm water can help the body in eliminating the extra fat deposits from the body. It makes the fat to metabolize and further breaks it down in order to provide energy for the system.

This is in general termed as the process of burning calories. This is an alkaline concoction. This is also known to flush the body of all the harmful toxins. This should be consumed on an empty stomach the first thing in the morning after you wake up.

However, you might not see drastic results just by consuming it for a week or so. It needs to be consumed regularly for a long period along with a controlled, well-balanced, and nutritious diet.

Honey with warm water is considered a miraculous drink and perfectly so because it has the ability of preventing us from the direct intake of sugar, as sugar gets substituted with honey here. This way we can reduce our calorie intake by a large 60 per cent.

So, switch to honey with warm water as the first thing you drink in the morning. Follow this up with a healthy breakfast. You can make the honey with warm water drink better by squeezing about half a lemon into it.

Raw Garlic Consumption

Garlic is a pungent plant that is easily cultivable. It belongs to the family of onions. The bulb of garlic contains sulphur-containing compounds. This is what gives garlic its various properties.

Garlic is considered to be a wonderful weight loss ingredient. This is so because garlic has the power to control the blood sugar level fluctuations, which is the prime culprit behind our unwanted cravings.

Garlic also has the capability of lowering bad cholesterol and also acts as a powerful detoxifier.

Ways Of Consuming Warm Water With Honey And Raw Garlic

There are plenty of ways of consuming these weight loss ingredients - especially the raw garlic. You can have it with warm water, to which you can add honey, aloe vera, lemon juice or apple cider vinegar.

Herbal tea also falls into the category of providing you with a good way of consuming this weight loss ingredient. Garlic in the raw form is the best way to consume it and adds more power when eaten in the morning on an empty stomach.

However, do not over consume it thinking about losing weight drastically within a day or two. Consuming more than 4 to 5 raw garlic cloves can create other health issues such as an upset stomach.

Too much of raw garlic can also cause other side effects such as heartburn. To get rid of the extra pounds, eat raw garlic regularly but in moderation.

Just having warm water with honey and raw garlic alone cannot do wonders with your weight loss goals. Combine it with a healthy and nutritious diet. This can help you lose weight in a healthy manner. Mild to moderate and regular exercising also supports your weight loss goals.

Eating Raw Garlic With Honey

Based on few researches, it has been concluded that consuming raw garlic cloves with honey on an empty stomach can help you lose weight. This is highly effective in burning the excess body fat, including your tummy region.

Although it might sound as an odd combination, these two when taken together work wonders in losing weight. A health tonic using honey and raw garlic can be prepared at home and taken daily on an empty stomach. This homemade tonic would boost metabolism and aid your body in getting rid of the excess fat.

Honey And Garlic Formula For Weight Loss

To attain the optimal health benefits of these two superfoods, prepare a mix out of it as below:

• Take about 2 to 3 cloves of raw garlic. Chop or crush them.

• Use one tablespoon of raw honey.

Combine these two and have the mixture daily on an empty stomach. This would strengthen your immune system, help you lose weight and also would keep your body strong and healthy.

You can prepare the mix using these two ingredients and store them in an airtight jar. Keep it in the fridge or at room temperature.

Shedding those stubborn extra kilos has been made easy with this technique of honey and raw garlic consumption. These two ingredients are available in every household and you can have them easily daily on an empty stomach to start seeing weight loss results within a few weeks time.

Warm water with honey and raw garlic are nothing but aids that guide you towards weight loss by increasing your body's metabolism and reduce the number of cravings you have that could, unfortunately, make you binge on calorie-rich food.

Taking shortcuts towards losing weight can be harmful. Try to take small steps and you will be approaching your goal sooner than later. Following the above-mentioned technique to lose weight will also improve your inner self and make you feel confident and attractive at the same time.