Drink Warm Water With Honey and Raw Garlic for Weight Loss

Lucky are those who are happy with their body the way it is. We think that all our problems exist because of those extra kilos that we gained binge-eating on stressful days. Weight loss is wrongly associated with an individual's lack of confidence and success. We think that life will be better if we're just thinner. And since we're impatient, we want everything fast.

So, what do we do to lose weight faster? Crash diets? Surgeries? Slimming programs? Extreme exercise routines?

All of these give you the temporary results you're looking for. But the minute you stop them, you gain double of what you lost doing those crazy diets.

Instead, why not use methods that are healthy and really aid the body to lose those excess toxins that are stored in our body?

Two of the most effective aids for weight loss we've heard about from many hundreds of years are warm water with honey and raw garlic.

Warm Water With Honey

Drinking the right amount of water is not just important to keep bodily functions running regularly, but it's also known to aid weight loss when consumed in the right quantity. Warming or heating the water just speeds up this process.

When honey is added to this warm water, it helps the body to rid of the extra deposits of fat in the body. It pushes the fat to be metabolized and breaks it down to provide energy for the body, which is termed as "burning calories."

This alkaline concoction is also known to flush the body of all unwanted toxins when consumed early in the morning on an empty stomach. But don't expect to lose all the weight just by drinking it once in a week. It has to be consumed regularly, accompanied by a controlled diet.

One of the main reasons this is such a miraculous drink is because the sugar we might otherwise consume is substituted with honey. This substitute reduces your calorie intake by 60%!

So, drink a glass of warm water with honey every morning followed by a healthy breakfast. Squeeze half a lemon into it to make it better.

Raw Garlic

Garlic is a bulbous, easily cultivable pungent plant. It belongs to the botanical family of onions. It has many sulphur-containing compounds in its bulb that are responsible for its various properties.

It is important for the body and is considered a wonder for weight loss because it is known to control the fluctuations in the blood sugar level that are responsible for unwanted cravings. It also helps to lower bad cholesterol and acts as a very powerful detoxifier.

It Can Be Consumed In Various Ways

With warm water, with honey, with aloe vera juice, with lemon, with apple cider vinegar, or as a herbal tea. The best way is to consume it raw every morning on an empty stomach.

Only because it works, it does not mean we go overboard with its consumption. Because consuming anything more that 4-5 cloves of raw garlic can cause an upset stomach, heartburn and many other side effects.

Thus, consuming it in moderation and consuming it regularly can do wonders on your extra pounds.

There's no doubt in saying that just consuming warm water with honey or consuming raw garlic will make you lose weight. It has to be combined with a healthy diet and a moderate amount of exercise. These two are just aids that will increase your metabolism and reduce those cravings that make us binge-eat unwantedly.

Go slow, don't take the shortcuts, and do it right. This will not only help you lose weight, but will also improve the inner state and workings of your body.

"Eat healthy, work hard, worry less and have more faith."