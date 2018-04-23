Mediterranean And Vegetarian Diet Effective For Weight Loss, Says Study

New research suggests that the Mediterranean diet, which is well-known for being one of the healthiest diets has got its competitor. The vegetarian diet can compete with the Mediterranean diet in terms of heart health and weight loss.

The study examined the effects of both diets on 107 overweight adults. The Mediterranean diet includes lean proteins, nuts and whole grains, whereas the vegetarian diet excludes meat and fish but permits eggs and dairy products.

The study concluded that both the diets were as effective in reducing body weight, fat mass and body mass index. Also, both the diets had a positive effect on cardiovascular health.

Being on a vegetarian diet leads to reduction in levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, i.e., the bad cholesterol. This bad cholesterol builds-up in the arteries and potentially causes stroke or a heart attack.

Let's have a look at how the vegetarian diet works for weight loss and heart health.

Types Of Vegetarian Diets

The main benefit of a vegetarian diet is that you are cutting out potentially high-calorie foods, such as fatty meats and processed meat. This type of diet includes no animal products.

The following are the types of vegetarian diets:

1. A lacto-ovo vegetarian chooses to eat dairy products and eggs along with plant foods.

2. A lacto-vegetarian consumes dairy products and no eggs.

3. Ovo-vegetarian only eats eggs, but no dairy products.

4. A person following a vegan diet consumes only plant foods.

All these types of vegetarian diets can help you in losing weight effectively.

Vegetarian Diet For Weight Loss In A Month

Day 1

Have 2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds soaked in water in the morning. The seeds will help in boosting metabolism, and the water will aid in flushing out the toxins. You can have flaxseeds too as they are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids that help in reducing inflammation. At lunch, have brown rice with tofu and vegetables that will provide your body with fibre, vitamins, proteins and minerals. At dinner, have a protein-rich meal which includes chickpea curry and veggies.

Day 2

In the morning, have a glass of water with one freshly squeezed lime and organic honey. Lime is rich in vitamin C and honey has antibacterial properties, which will work best for fighting against free radicals. At lunch, consume boiled beans, as they are a good source of protein, vitamins and minerals. At dinner, have lentil soup; this is rich in protein and low in calories too. After a meal, have a cup of Greek yogurt that will support digestion and will keep you satiated.

Day 3

At lunch, have a satiating salad which includes a mix of broccoli, sweet corn, cucumber, and grilled sweet potatoes. You can also opt for a mushroom salad with 1 tablespoon of feta cheese. As a post-lunch snack you can eat 10 pistachios with 1 cup of fresh orange juice. Because pistachios aid in weight loss and are also high in healthy fats. For dinner, have butternut squash soup with multigrain bread and a cup of warm milk.

Day 4

Early morning, have 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar in a cup of water. Apple cider vinegar is known for promoting weight loss. At breakfast have chia seeds, fruits, milk and a carrot muffin. At lunch you can eat a quinoa salad with full fat yogurt. It will provide your body with protein, calcium, dietary fibre and other essential nutrients. At dinner, consume 1 cup of kidney beans with cucumber, carrots and beetroot. This will provide your body with carbohydrates and essential nutrients.

Day 5

Mid-morning, you can consume 2 walnuts with 2 almonds and 2 dates and 1 cup of cinnamon tea. Cinnamon tea and dry fruits will rejuvenate your body and improve brain function. At lunch, have Bengal gram, which is a good source of protein and vegetables and rice along with it which will provide you dietary fibre. At dinner, have tofu and spinach salad with 1 cup of warm milk. Tofu is rich in protein and spinach is rich in iron and is low in calories.

Day 6

Early morning, have 1 cup of water with 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. For breakfast have vegan pancakes or oatmeal pancakes. For lunch, have boiled eggs with grilled or boiled vegetables like broccoli and beans. At dinner, have a vegetable salad which includes a mix of leafy greens and fruits.

Day 7

You are on a low-calorie diet so at lunch have a lettuce wrap with 1 cup of Greek yogurt. Consume nutrient-rich foods that are low in calories as it will keep your metabolism running and help you in weight management.

Benefits Of A Vegetarian Diet

1. Vegan foods are low in calories as compared to meat products. The vegetarian portions are smaller and the stomach will get full faster. This results in consuming of lesser amount of food, which means lesser calorie intake.

2. People on a vegetarian diet have lower risk of diseases, especially heart disease. If on a vegan diet, you can prevent high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and stroke.

3. People following a vegetarian diet have higher energy levels when compared to individuals on a meat-inclusive diet. The high fibre foods, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats in plant-based foods further help in boosting metabolism.

