Including A Handful Of Walnuts In Your Diet Has These Benefits

For most of our childhood, we have grown up hearing that an apple a day can keep the doctor away. But now it's time for some change.

According to some new studies, it is seen that nuts have the potential to reduce chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. If a person consumes 20 g of nuts like walnuts, pecans, almonds, etc., then they can avert plenty of diseases.

Benefits Of Having Walnuts

Walnuts are some of the most readily available nuts in the market. They belong to the nut family just like hazelnuts, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, pecans, pistachios, and macadamia nuts and the nutritional benefit that each of these nuts render is enormous.

If you include one-quarter cup of walnut in your regular diet, then it will help provide plant-based omega-3 fats, molybdenum, copper, biotin and manganese. Let us now have a look at some of the potential benefits of walnuts.

1. Cancer-Fighting Properties

Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases that human beings fight with. Well, if you include some walnuts in your everyday diet, it can aid in reducing the risk of breast and prostate cancers. Studies show that by consuming walnuts, the risk of developing prostate cancer can be reduced by nearly 40 percent.

2. Heart Health

Walnuts can improve your heart health as well. The presence of amino acid I-arginine provides multi-vascular benefits for people who are ailing with heart problems or are at a great risk of having a cardiac arrest. But people who are suffering from herpes can limit the intake of walnuts, as it can trigger the arginine level, which in turn depletes the amino acid lysine.

Walnuts are, however, enriched with plant-based omega-3 fat alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). This property of walnut makes it anti-inflammatory, thereby preventing the formation of blood clots. Studies have revealed that people who consume a high amount of ALA diet have a lower chance of having a fatal heart attack. Only by consuming four walnuts a day, it can reduce 50 percent chances of developing a cardiac arrest. Besides, an ounce of walnut in your everyday diet can decrease the chances of cardiovascular risks and lower the death chances.

3. Rare And Powerful Antioxidants

Antioxidants are vital for our body, as it helps in controlling our age by fighting the free radicals. These free radicals are the cause of all the age-related hazards that most of us face, especially older people. Walnut is the power pack combination of unique and rare antioxidants such as tannin tellimagrandin, quinone juglone, and flavonol morin.

These antioxidants are so powerful that they can remarkably combat with the free radicals. Further, research shows that the polyphenols present in walnuts help in preventing chemically induced liver damage. These polyphenols also have the efficiency among all the other nuts and contain a high amount of lipoprotein-bound antioxidant.

4. Weight Control

Many of us have an ideology that consuming nuts can lead to weight gain. Contrary to this belief, walnuts help in maintaining your weight. Studies reveal that people who consume more nuts in their foods have lost nearly 1.4 extra pounds. This means that you can lose nearly half an inch of your stubborn belly fat. Besides, consuming walnuts can keep your hunger satiated for a long span of time.

5. Improved Reproductive Health in Men

Among all the other nutritional benefits that walnuts render, it is a less-known fact that consuming walnuts can improve the reproductive health of men. It can improve male fertility. Men who consume a western style of diet with a cup of walnut every day have shown an improved sperm quality along with morphology, motility and vitality.

6. Brain Health

Walnuts are beneficial for kids as well because it has the presence of neuroprotective compounds which includes melatonin, vitamin E, omega-3 fats, folate and antioxidants. Studies show that consuming walnuts improves brain health that increases inferential reasoning among adults.

Further, consuming walnuts has shown a potential decrease in oxidative stress, which results in an enhanced vulnera

bility which mainly occurs with ageing. Walnuts also increase the health span and enhance the cognitive and motor functioning during ageing.

7. Diabetes

The dietary fat present in walnut helps in improving the metabolic parameters of the people who have type-2 diabetes. Research shows that obese adults who have diabetes have shown a significant reduction in the fasting sugar levels after consuming a cup of walnuts daily in their diet.

onders. The dietary fat present in walnut helps in improving the metabolic parameters of the people who have type-2 diabetes. Research shows that obese adults who have diabetes have shown a significant reduction in the fasting sugar levels after consuming a cup of walnuts daily in their diet.

Enriched with such nutritious benefits, it is therefore imperative to incorporate walnuts into your everyday diet. The best time to eat walnuts is during the evening. However, avoid having walnuts during morning, noon, and night, as it is seen that the effectiveness of walnuts reduces.