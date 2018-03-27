How To Lose Weight With Avocados

7 Reasons Why You Should Add Avocados to Your Diet

1. Avocados are great for keeping hunger pangs at bay.

2. They can aid in muscle growth, which boosts your resting metabolism.

3. They are full of heart-healthy mono-saturated fatty acids.

4. They can lower your cholesterol level.

5. Avocados are rich in vitamins, especially the B complex vitamins (which fight off infections) and vitamin C (which prevents cancer).

6. They contain a lot of fiber, which keeps you full for a longer period of time.

7. One avocado contains twice as much potassium in it as compared to one banana.

The following are 5 delicious ways to eat an avocado.

#1 Avocado Coconut Milkshake

This is an interesting milkshake, to say the least. And to make it, all you need is one ripe avocado, half a cup of coconut milk, a few drops of vanilla extract, some water, and a few ice cubes (if you like your milkshake chilled).

Here's how you can make it:-

Cut the avocado and discard its seed.

Scoop out the pulp and put it in a blender.

Add the coconut milk, water, and ice cubes.

Blend everything until its smooth.

Drink it.

#2 Strawberry, Avocado & Banana Smoothie

This delicious smoothie can serve as a meal replacement drink, and can also keep you full for a long time!

You will need: 1/4 cup of milk + 1 cup of fresh strawberries + 1 ripe banana + 1/4 avocado + a few drops of vanilla extract.

Here's how you can make it:-

Put all the ingredients in a blender.

Blend until smooth.

Pour the smoothie into a tall glass and enjoy!

#3 Avocado and Chickpea Salad

This is one of the most delicious ways of including avocados in your diet.

You will need: A handful of pre-soaked chickpeas + 1/2 a cucumber + 1/2 an avocado + 1 tomato + 1 lemon + some salt to taste + 2 tbsps of buttermilk or yogurt + a sprig of coriander.

Here's how you can make this salad:-

Boil the pre-soaked chickpeas until they are soft, and then drain them out.

Cut the cucumber, tomato, and avocado into little cubes.

In a bowl, add the cubed veggies and chickpeas, and then squeeze some lemon juice all over it.

Add the buttermilk (or yogurt) to this and then sprinkle some salt all over.

Mix everything well.

Finely chop the sprig of coriander and add to the salad.

Your healthy fresh salad is ready.

#4 Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is a healthy cooking medium for those planning to lose some weight.

It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that can reduce tummy fat and also has a high smoking point, which makes it perfect for stir-fries and sautés.

#5 Avocado Dip

Avocados have a naturally creamy consistency when they are ripe. Therefore, they are the perfect alternative to mayonnaise and butter!

To prepare this at home, you will need: 1 ripe avocado + 1/2 tsp cumin powder (a.k.a jeera) + 1/2 tsp garlic powder + 1/2 tsp salt + 1/2 tsp black pepper + 1/2 tsp yogurt.

Here's how you can prepare it:-