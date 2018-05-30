Here Are The Health Benefits Of Raisins

Although they look very simple and unpalatable sometimes, raisins are one of the healthiest snack-time foods in contrast to sugary candies and other sugar- and fat-rich snacks. In spite of having a dry and aged appearance, raisins have since ages proven to be extremely beneficial for the health.

Considering its ample benefits, it is the wisest choice to consume for your little hunger pangs. Read on to know about some of the health benefits that raisins have to offer.

Benefits Of Raisins

Raisins are small in size but highly packed with energy. They are rich sources of fibre, minerals, and vitamins. Although high in sugar and calorie content, when consumed in moderation, raisins have several health benefits to offer. With abundant nutritional value, raisins offer the following health benefits.

1. Improves Digestion

Eating raisins in moderate amounts daily can keep your stomach problem free. With high fibre content, raisins swell when put in water. This enables the raisins to provide a laxative effect and helps in relieving symptoms of constipation. Bowel movements are kept regular with the daily intake of raisins. The fibre in raisins keeps the toxins and wastes out of the system.

2. Helps In Reducing Acidity

With good levels of potassium and magnesium, raisins are effective in reducing acidity to a great extent. They are good at eliminating toxins from the body. Thus, preventing diseases such as kidney problems, gout, heart diseases, and arthritis.

3. Resolves Problems Of Anaemia

Anaemia can be effectively treated with the intake of iron and B-complex vitamins - and raisins have an ample amount of this. Production of red blood cells is also boosted due to the presence of copper in raisins.

4. Reduces The Risk Of Cancer

Raisins contain an antioxidant named cateching. This helps in protecting the system against free radical activity that is responsible for causing colon cancer and tumours.

5. Treating Infections

Anti-inflammatory antioxidants such as polyphenolic phytonutrients are present in raisins. Chances of fever are reduced due to the presence of this. The antibacterial properties exhibited by raisins kill the bacteria. So, if you wish to be free of the frequent occurrence of cold and other similar infections, it is wise to eat a few raisins daily.

6. Reduction Of Sexual Weakness

Sex life is said to be enhanced with the intake of raisins. An amino acid called arginine is present in raisins. This is considered to increase libido and also induce arousal. Men with fertility issues are advised to consume raisins as this can help in treating erectile dysfunction.

The overall conjugal life is improved with the intake of raisins as it works by adding energy to one's body. This effectiveness of raisins is validated by the age-old practice where a newly married bride and groom are served with milk that has been boiled with saffron and raisins.

7. Good For The Eyes

Antioxidants such as polyphenolic phytonutrients help in keeping the eyesight strong and raisins have ample amount of this antioxidant. Eyesight is weakened due to the free radical action and these antioxidants prevent this from happening, thus protecting the eye's health. Free radical action can also cause muscular degeneration and problems of cataract. Raisins are extremely beneficial for the eyes as it also contains vitamin A, A-carotenoid, and betacarotene.

8. Mouth And Dental Care

Oleanolic acid is present in raisins. This is one phytochemical that keeps the teeth protected from decay and cavities. It also prevents brittle teeth. Teeth are maintained in good shape with the intake of raisins as raisins prevent the growth of bacteria inside the mouth.

Teeth breakage is prevented due to the presence of calcium in raisins. Germ build-up is low in the mouth due to the presence of boron in raisins.

9. Weight Management

If you are excessively on the lower side when talking about weight, then including raisins in your daily diet can help you put on some extra kilos in a healthy way. Raisins are high in glucose and fructose, thus giving your body a lot of energy. Raisins are known to help in weight gain without increasing the levels of cholesterol in your body.

10. Bone Health Booster

With a high content of calcium, raisins prevent the occurrence of arthritis and gout.

11. Good Skin

Raisins are known to protect the skin cells from internal damage. Packed with phenol, raisins are known to prevent any form of damage to the skin cells, elastin, and collagen. Raisins delay the occurrence of various signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

12. Detoxifies The Body

Blood toxicity, a condition known as acidosis, increases the level of acidity in the body. Presence of magnesium and potassium in raisins can neutralize the stomach acid.

13. Good Hair

With abundant hair-friendly nutrients such as vitamin B, potassium, iron, and antioxidants, raisins work wonders in improving the quality of hair. The natural colour of hair is maintained with the intake of raisins as it contains a large amount of vitamin C which provides nourishment and promotes absorption of minerals.

In short, eating raisins provide ample benefits to your overall health. Therefore, you should not miss out on consuming raisins on a daily basis.