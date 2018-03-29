Here Are 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Honey And Lemon Water

A common trend seen in most individuals is drinking lemon water with honey early in the morning. Well, it is indeed a good way to kick-start your day with a refreshing drink. This beverage helps to detoxify the skin and alkalizes the body.

Many individuals believe that this condition of lemon water with honey is only beneficial for weight loss. But alas! You all have limited information. The health effects of this water go beyond your imagination. Here are some of the best benefits of honey and lemon water.

1. Aids Digestion



If you are suffering from indigestion, then a healthy drink of lemon and honey can ease your digestion process. Drinking this tonic will increase bile secretion and stomach acid secretion, which will further aid in systematically breaking down of the food particles. Thus, your body can easily derive the nutrients. Moreover, by drinking lemon and honey water, you can improve your bowel movements and reduce the feeling of flatulence and bloating in the stomach.

2. Detoxifies The Body



If you wish to get rid of acne, pimples, or constipation, drinking lemon water with honey is the best solution. It removes the toxic materials that get accumulated in the underlying tissues of the respiratory tract, skin, and liver. Pollution and harmful chemicals are one reason for the toxins. Thus, lime and honey water is an effective tonic for the liver to neutralize the toxins and detoxify the body.

3. Clears The Skin



Lemon water with honey is the best home remedy to get an acne and pimple-free skin. Start drinking this concoction with warm water every morning and see the natural glow on your skin. Lemon has the properties to control excess oil and remove it from the skin's surface. Besides, the citric acid present in the drink flushes out the free radicals and toxins from the digestive system.

4. Helps Increase Immunity



Drinking lemon water with honey helps in escalating the immunity and protects the body from contagious diseases caused by seasonal changes. It helps in combating cold and flu, as honey contains therapeutic proteins and is rich in antimicrobial, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. Lime and honey water also aids in speedy recovery from illness.

5. Improves Metabolism



Honey in lemon water helps in improving the body metabolism and regularizes the bowel movements. Besides, drinking this drink every morning will ensure the burning down of fat and make you feel healthy and active.

6. Good Remedy For Throat Infection



It is a common myth that citrus aggravates the problems of throat infection, but in reality, it is just the opposite. Lemon aids in thinning of the mucus, which makes it easy to remove it from the respiratory tract. Having disinfectant properties, honey aids in eradicating the bacteria and in suppressing excessive phlegm formation and drying of the respiratory tract.

7. Boosts Your Energy



Honey is a natural energy booster and is far healthier than consuming sugar. It has bacteria-killing properties which can boost up the energy in the body and make you feel active.

How To Make The Honey Lemon Drink?



For making the drink, you will require a cup of lukewarm water, freshly squeezed lemon extract of ½ a lemon, and a spoon of honey. Add lemon juice and honey in water, stir it, and have it every day in early morning.

You can even make this concoction of lemon and honey by adding it in cold water, and it will serve as a refreshing low-calorie flavoured drink during the scorching summer days.

The drink is beneficial for kids as well. Therefore, try to drink this mixture on an empty stomach, as it helps in maintaining your weight by increasing metabolism to reduce stored fat and regularize the bowel movements.

Although it is best to consume the lemon and honey water in the morning, you can even have it in between your meals so as to improve your digestion process. This drink will keep you hydrated and refresh your body.