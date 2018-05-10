Here Are 10 Health Benefits Of Jamun

Syzygium cumini is the scientific name for what is commonly known as Jamun or Black Plum. The other common names for this fruit are Java Plum, Portuguese Plum, Malabar Plum and Jambolan.

It is a slow-growing tropical tree that is native to the Indian Subcontinent. However, now it has spread to all parts of the world because of Indian immigrants and is a popular fruit all over the world. It is commonly confused with blackberries because of its appearance.

The fruit changes colour from green when young to black/purplish when mature. This small fruit has a high nutritional value as it packs a good amount of protein, fibre and it also contains phenol, tritepenoid, essential oils, asiri oils, jambosine, organic acid, oleanolic acid, tannin, anthocyanin, ellagic acid and flavonoids.

It has minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, sodium and phosphorus. It is also very rich in vitamin C with significant amounts of riboflavin, niacin, thiamine and vitamin B6.

So what makes this fruit so beneficial?

1. Natural Blood Purifier

Jamun is a natural blood purifier. The iron present in the fruit ensures that oxygenated blood with a good amount of haemoglobin reaches the various parts of the body. This keeps any skin-related problems at bay. Clear skin is a sign of pure blood. Even applying a paste of the powder of Jamun seeds helps to reduce acne and chances of recurrences reduce.

2. Aids Digestion

Jamun acts as coolant and helps in curing digestive ailments like diarrhoea, indigestion, dysentery and dyspepsia. The powder of the bark and seeds of this plant also regulate the body for healthy bowel movements and eliminating wastes at regular intervals. The juice of the fruit induces saliva production which helps break down food faster making digestion easier.

3. Good For Gums And Teeth

Since Jamun has an abundance of vitamin C, it's excellent for the teeth and gums. Vitamin C helps cure wounds like bleeding gums. The antibacterial property of the juice helps wade off any bacteria that might enter through the mouth, preventing bad-breath issues as well.

4. Good For Heart Health

Tritepenoids present in Jamun stop any accumulation or production of cholesterol in our body. This is essential for people who already have heart disorders. Jamun also contains potassium which is a necessary mineral for heart health, preventing any cardiovascular disorders, hypertension and strokes.

5. Benefits Diabetics

Jamun has a low gylcemic index. This means it doesn't mess with your blood sugar levels and keeps it from spiking up. Jamun also has oleanolic acid which has anti-diabetic properties which help to reduce symptoms of diabetes, like urination and excess thirst. It also slows down the accumulation of sugar and lipids in the blood.

6. Rich In Antioxidants

Jamuns are dark-coloured fruits. The darker the fruit the more anthocyanin it contains. It has anti-oxidant properties which prevent the body from being affected by harmful effects of free radicals. This also means it acts as an anti-ageing fruit.

7. Increases Stamina

Jamun juice is good for increasing the overall stamina in the body. It helps in treatment of anaemia, and is also excellent for sexual stamina. The juice is mixed with honey and amla juice and has to be consumed every night before going to bed. This juice also prevents pain and inflammation because the free radicals are eliminated. It also helps cure urinary disorders and intestinal worming.

8. Combats Respiratory Disorders

Jamun bark when boiled in water for 15 minutes forms a water infused with its properties that help in the treatment of respiratory disorders like asthma. The barks when boiled in water and consumed along with the fruits help to cure mouth ulcers, stomatitis and pain in the gums. This bark water is also used to treat leucorrhoea in women.

9. Is Anti-bacterial

The anti-bacterial properties of the fruit keep bacteria from entering our body and keep us safe from bacterial or any other infections. The vitamin C in Jamun helps cure a sore throat and severe cough. It also increases the healing capacity and regenerating capability of the cells that help in healing wounds faster. It also acts as an anti-histamine and thus, fights allergic reactions. The overall immunity of the body increases, giving us a boost of energy to get through the day.

10. Rich In Minerals

Minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium and vitamin C increase bone strength and prevent any occurrences of osteoporosis or any other calcium deficiency disorders. These nutrients are also vital in keeping the nervous system healthy. The polyphenols and anthocyanin present in the fruit also have anti-carcinogenic properties, reducing risks of cancer.

Aside from having such wonderful benefits it is also a healthy snack loaded with nutrients and fibre. And since it has such low glycemic index, it's an awesome diet food. Some caution is necessary though, because overeating these can also lead to dangerously low blood sugar levels. Every part of this tree, from the bark to the fruits has amazing benefits and because of how readily available it is, it should be consumed regularly.