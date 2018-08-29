Pani puri is called by various names across India such as gol gappe, phukcha, gup chup, etc. Though millions of Indians gorge on this street food, it is tagged as an unhealthy food, while some say that it's healthy too, because of the ingredients used.

What Is The Nutritional Value Of Pani Puri?

The crispy puri is made with semolina and flour. Semolina, the main ingredient, is rich in important nutrients like fibre, vitamin B complex, vitamin E, calcium and magnesium.

The stuffing used in the puri is a potato-chickpea mash and the tangy water contains tamarind infused with mint leaves.

Chickpeas are high in fibre, protein and contain several vitamins and minerals. Potatoes, on the other hand, have vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, phosphorous, niacin and pantothenic acid.

Pani puris found on the streets could be made in unhealthy conditions, but the ingredients used are healthy. The puris are made with semolina and flour which are fried crisp and eaten with a mixture of flavoured water, made with tamarind chutney, chilli, chaat masala, cumin powder, potato, onion or chickpeas.

Are Pani Puris Good For One's Health?

6 pieces of pani puri are known to contain 36 calories. You can eliminate the potatoes and add moong sprouts instead to make it healthy if you are making pani puris at home.

A 2.5 ounce (70.8 g) of pani puri contains 4 g of fat which mostly comes from the frying oil. Out of the total fat content, only 2 g of saturated fat is present in pani puri. The same serving also has 2 g of protein which can be increased if you add only black gram and chickpeas. It also contains 1 mg of iron, and other vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

These crispy puris also contain 40 mg of sodium and you can reduce the intake of sodium by consuming pani puris in less amounts.

Can You Eat Pani Puri When You Are Trying To Lose Weight?

The way pani puri is prepared is considered unhealthy. However, in a weight loss regimen, you can consume pani puris once in a while to fulfil your desires. You can opt for a customized pani puri by avoiding sweetened/tangy water, and potato stuffing.

The tangy and sweet water contains high salt content which may cause water retention or bloating so, you should avoid having it in the evening.

The best time to have pani puri is at noon to avoid mid-evening cravings. You can have four of them after your lunch and at night choose a salt-free diet to cut back on the salt. You could also have a bowl of papaya and apple during the evening to wash off the effects of excess salt in pani puris.

