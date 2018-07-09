Does Basil Or Tulsi Help You Lose Weight?

Tea is the most consumed beverage around the world. The most popular ones are green tea, herbal tea, black tea, ginger tea, fermented tea and so on. But, surprisingly, holy basil or tulsi leaves are known for promoting weight loss. So, does holy basil help you lose weight? This article will reveal it all.

Holy basil is an ancient herb used in ayurvedic medicine. It is commonly called Tulsi in India which has numerous health benefits. Holy basil has started gaining popularity in Western countries because it may have the ability to reduce cortisol levels related to stress.

Research published in the journal 'Plant Foods For Human Nutrition' suggests that holy basil may help reduce blood glucose levels, lipid, and cholesterol levels.

An Indian study showed that holy basil is the safest and the most effective way of reducing stress, if taken with a healthy diet. Also, it helps in reducing fever, has antioxidant and anti-parasitic properties, aids in digestion, and calms the nerves.

Health Benefits Of Holy Basil Or Tulsi Leaf

1. Holy basil lowers your cholesterol - Holy basil targets your metabolic stress, which can aid in weight loss and cholesterol levels. The tulsi leaves lower bad cholesterol and increase the good cholesterol.

2. Protects your stomach - Holy basil has the ability to counteract the effects of stress-induced ulcers by decreasing stomach acid, increasing mucous secretion, increasing mucous cells, and extending life of mucous cells.

3. Lowers blood sugar - If you have type 2 diabetes, all the parts of the holy basil plant can help reduce your blood sugar. It can also help prevent symptoms of diabetes such as weight gain, excess insulin in the blood, insulin resistance, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

4. Protects against infections - Tulsi leaf extract boosts wound healing and can treat infections due to its antibacterial, antiviral, anti-fungal, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat infections like mouth ulcers, acne, and raised scars.

Health Benefits Of Tulsi Tea Or Basil Tea For Weight Loss

Does basil help you lose weight? Yes, it does! Basil leaves and basil seeds both aid in weight loss. These are the following ways in which tulsi or holy basil helps in losing weight:

1. Aids metabolism - The consumption of tulsi leaves aids in metabolism. It transforms foods into energy and enhances the nutrient absorption.

2. Improves liver function - The primary function of the liver is removing the unwanted toxins from the body. These unwanted toxins may include fats that lead to obesity.

3. Maintains a healthy digestion - Regular consumption of tulsi tea will help you in maintaining a healthy digestion by balancing the good bacteria in the intestine and maintaining a regular bowel movement.

4. Increases endurance - Tulsi tea has zero calories and this tea is known to increase strength and endurance. Before a workout, you can drink basil tea as it enhances endurance.

5. Treats hypothyroidism - Hypothyroidism is the lack of thyroid hormones produced by the thyroid gland which causes weight gain as the body can't manage the food intake properly. Drinking tulsi tea will help to balance your thyroid hormones.

How To Use Tulsi Or Basil For Weight Loss

Having tulsi leaves in the form of brewed tea provides vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, copper, folate, iron, calcium, omega 3, and magnesium.

Methods of using tulsi leaves:

You may either chew the leaves.

Or boil a few tulsi leaves in half a litre of water. Drink this tea daily.

Tulsi Or Basil Seeds Water For Weight Loss Recipe

Ingredients Required:

2 tsp basil seeds

2 glasses of chilled water

6 tbsp rose syrup or strawberry syrup

2 tsp lemon juice

5-6 mint leaves

Procedure:

Wash the basil seeds in running water.

Soak it in a glass of water for about 2 hours.

Strain the excess water from the soaked seeds.

In a glass, add 3 tbsp of rose syrup or any other flavoured syrup of your choice.

Add chilled water into the glass and stir well.

Add a tablespoon of soaked basil seeds into it.

Add in some lemon juice and mint leaves.

Serve chilled.

