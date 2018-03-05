Metabolism Boosters: 15 Calorie-Burning Foods That Will Help You Lose Weight

1. Almonds

100g of almonds contain a whopping 576 calories! Why then is this nut on this list? It's because almonds are packed with essential nutrients, like fibers, proteins, and healthy fats, that can boost your metabolism, improve your brain's health, and sharpen your intelligence.

In fact, a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition in 2007 found that consumption of almonds daily for 10 weeks does not lead to gain weight. So you can definitely go ahead and add this nut to your daily diet.

Note: Soaking almonds overnight and then consuming them without their skin is a better idea than having them with the skin on because tannins contained in the almond skin is known to disrupt digestion and prevent the uptake of various vital nutrients contained in this nut.

You can read more about this here.

2. Apples

The reason why apples are so good for your health is because they are rich in fibers and nutrients, but quite low in calories. In fact, a medium-sized apple contains a whopping 4.4g of fiber in it, which is 17% of your daily recommended dose of fiber!

3. Artichokes

Native to the Mediterranean region, possibly Tunisia or Sicily, the artichoke is actually the unblossomed flower of a plant belonging to the thistle family. And the reason why it's good for weight loss is because it is rich in fibers, has the ability to curb your appetite, can control your blood cholesterol level, and has shown promise in preventing diabetes.

A pretty amazing resume, if you ask me.

4. Avocados

This fruit might frustrate most of us because of its nature to become overripe and unedible in the span of mere hours after sitting unripe for days, but there's a reason why most health nuts swear by this fruit.

It's because the avocado is packed with phytonutrients and monounsaturated fatty acids that are great for your brain's health and development of lean muscles. Plus, it's rich in fibers, which is known to keep you full for a long period of time, and thus, cut out untimely hunger pangs.

Here are some great ways you can add avocados to your diet to lose weight.

5. Bananas

This fruit might be rich in starch, but it has a low glycemic index, which means, it does not cause your blood sugar to spike immediately after consumption, and instead, is slowly digested by your body for a longer and more sustained release of energy.

Plus, this fruit is packed with potassium, which is a vital electrolyte in your body. No wonder athletes love bananas so much!

6. Black Beans

Not only are they packed in soluble and insoluble fibers, black beans also contain a large amount of protein in them, which boosts your metabolism by helping your body increase its muscle mass.

Plus, 100g of black beans only contain around 91 calories in them!

Here's the complete scoop on lentils for weight loss.

7. Blueberries

The benefits of having blueberries are three-fold.

One, it is rich in antioxidants, and therefore, great for reducing inflammation in your body caused by an unhealthy diet and obesity.

Two, it's packed with fibers and nutrients, like vitamin C, potassium, and folate, and so capable of boosting your overall health.

And three, blueberries can reduce your blood cholesterol level, which is good for your heart's health.

8. Broccoli

Kids might hate this veggie, but fortunately, as adults, our developed taste buds are pretty okay with the broccoli. And why wouldn't they be? After all, this vegetable is chock-full of nutrients, like vitamin C, K, folate, potassium, and fiber, which is great for strengthening your system, boosting your general health, and cutting down the ungainly fat.

9. Brown Rice

It's no secret that brown rice is better than polished, white rice. It's because the former holds on to most of the nutrients that the latter loses at the time of processing. These nutrients include a wide range of B-complex vitamins, like B1, B6, B3, vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and a lot of essential amino acids.

Plus, brown rice is called so because these rice grains retain their brown husks, which are rich in insoluble fibers, and therefore, great for filling up your stomach fast but not contributing as much to your body in terms of total calories.

10. Cabbage

This super-economical vegetable might not taste as good as some others (read: carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower), but it's packed in nutrients and contributes very little calories to your body. In fact, 100g of cabbage contains only 24 calories!

No wonder calorie-deficit diets usually recommend drinking a lot of cabbage soup to keep your hunger pangs at bay.

11. Grapefruit

Grapefruits are recommended for weight loss because they are great at suppressing your appetite and increasing your energy levels. Plus, they are packed in nutrients that improve your overall well-being.

12. Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is different from regular yoghurt. It contains more proteins, more nutrients, and no added sugar. That's why consuming this daily is a great way to lose weight as this probiotic improves the quality of your gut microbiome, and therefore, helps you boost your metabolism.

13. Carrots

Just like the humble cabbage, carrots are loved by weight-watchers because of their relatively low calorie content but rich nutrient value. In fact, 100g of this veggie contains only a meagre 44 calories!

So go crazy by the bunch!

14. Tomatoes

Containing just 19 calories in every 100g, tomatoes are the perfect addition to any weight-watcher's meal as this fruit is well-known for containing many essential nutrients, like vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fibers.

15. Cucumbers

There is a reason why tomatoes and cucumbers feature heavily in salads of most kinds. It's because this fruit is mostly made of water and fiber, and contains very little calories. In fact, 100g of cucumber contains just 16 calories!