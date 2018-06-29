Are Kidney Beans (Rajma) Good For Weight Loss?

Red kidney beans or rajma as they are commonly called in India are a good source of folate, fibre, manganese, magnesium, copper, potassium, phosphorous, and iron. It is also said that rajma or red kidney beans can help in losing weight. In this article, we will be revealing whether it's true or not.

According to the North Dakota State University Extension, eating kidney beans will help reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

How Do Kidney Beans Aid In Weight Loss?

According to a noted study, women who consume more fibre were less likely to gain weight than those who consume less fibre. It is because foods rich in fibre are low in energy density, so they fill your stomach up without providing a lot of calories.

Rajma contains soluble fibre which slows down the emptying of your stomach, so you feel fuller for longer. They provide 16.5 grams or 66 per cent of the daily value of fibre in each cup.

Red kidney beans are also an excellent source of protein, with 16.2 grams per cup. Protein is more filling compared to fat and carbohydrates because they increase your satiety.

Having rajma will help you eat fewer calories throughout the day, helping to increase the chances of losing weight.

According to a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', people who consume kidney beans are less likely to be obese and more likely to have a smaller waistline and lower body weight.

Another noted study found that people who ate four servings of beans per week as part of a low-calorie diet lost significant weight and had reduced inflammation, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels compared to people who didn't include beans in their diet.

Are Kidney Beans Or Rajma Fattening?

A low-calorie diet high in kidney beans is effective for weight loss as a low-calorie, high protein diet was associated with greater reductions in cholesterol levels compared to other diets.

How To Add Kidneys Beans To Your Diet

Use kidney beans in your diet instead of having foods that are high in fat, calories, and energy density.

A favourite dish among the North Indians is 'Rajma Chawal' which is made from red kidney beans. It is the most relished main course meal; however, people who are trying to lose weight avoid having this dish because of the high carbohydrate content in white rice.

Both the foods when eaten together release all the essential amino acids present in the protein, which they lack separately.

If you are on a weight loss diet, then swap white rice with brown rice as it will provide your body with more niacin (vitamin B3) and less fat.

In addition, this food combination will give you 40 per cent to 50 per cent of your daily dietary fibre needs. This will reduce constipation, will keep your bowel smooth, and lower your blood cholesterol levels.

The Side Effects Of Kidney Beans

1. Hemagglutinin Poisoning

Kidney beans have hemagglutinin; it is an antibody that can cause red blood cells to clump. So, too much of this antibody can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Well, the best part is this danger is lessened when you cook the beans.

2. Risk Of Cancer

Excess amount of folate has been linked to cancer and studies have shown that people who take 800 mcg of folate per day showed an increased risk of cancer.

3. Organ Damage And Digestive Issues

As kidney beans are high in iron, excess consumption can lead to heart and brain damage. Also, excess intake of these beans can lead to gas, blocked intestines, and diarrhea.

