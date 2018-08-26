All You Need To Know About The Superfood, Kale

Kale, also known as leaf cabbage, is a super healthy vegetable which has many health benefits. Packed with nutrients, it is called one of the world's healthiest foods. This leafy green has many health benefits and keeps health issues at bay. You should include more kale in your diet and experience its health benefits yourself! It also beautifies your skin naturally.

Comprising green or purple leaves, kale belongs to the cabbage family. The taste of different varieties of kale differ, and you can eat it raw or after cooking. Read on to know all about the nutritional value of kale and how exactly it benefits your health and combats diseases and health conditions.

Nutritional Value

1 cup of kale has 33 calories; the nutrients it comprises are as follows:

Vitamins A, C and K

2.5 gm of fibre content

Iron

Folate

An omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid

Minerals like zinc, potassium, phosphorus and calcium

Antioxidants

Health Benefits Of Kale

Kale has numerous health benefits; this superfood helps in protecting you against numerous health conditions like:

Keeps heart ailments at bay-

The potassium, fibre and vitamins B6 and C present in kale help in combating heart ailments. If you want to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, you should consume more of potassium-rich foods and avoid foods which have sodium in it. Potassium aids in widening the blood vessels and reduces the risk of suffering a heart attack.

Reduces cancer risk-

If you like eating more of steaks which are chargrilled, your body tends to absorb heterocyclic amines - cancerous chemicals - which are produced while grilling the steaks. Eating kale and other green leafy vegetables helps in preventing our body's chances of absorbing these carcinogens.

Benefits diabetics-

If you suffer from diabetes, you should include kale in your diet. Its fibre content and antioxidants aid in controlling the blood sugar levels. It also helps in improving the insulin and lipid levels in people with type-2 diabetes.

Boosts bone health-

Kale contains vitamin K which helps in improving bone health. People having weak and brittle bones can strengthen them by consuming more of kale. Vitamin K enhances the body's ability to absorb more calcium from the food we eat.

Great for digestion-

As we know, this green leafy vegetable contains great amounts of fibre as well as water, and hence it is great for digestion. If you suffer from constipation, then this vegetable will do wonders for you! Consumption of kale helps in maintaining a healthy digestive tract. It is very crucial to have a healthy digestive tract as it plays an important role in maintaining your body's overall health.

Ways To Eat Kale

You can consume kale in a number of ways and enjoy its health benefits. Kale has got a crispy texture and can be eaten in the form of salad, wraps, in sandwiches, as a side dish along with steaks, in the form of kale chips, etc. Apart from eating kale in these many ways, you can also relish this humble vegetable in the form of smoothies.