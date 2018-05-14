A Complete Guide To Lose Post-Pregnancy Fats

A pregnant woman always gets love and care from her family. In India, love and care come in the form of food. This extra food is the main cause of gaining extra weight during pregnancy. Most women want to get back in shape desperately and want to get rid of that extra body weight after their pregnancy.

You need to keep in mind that it will take some time for your body to get back to its normal weight. To drop your extra kilos, you should have a dedicated effort, considerable time and a 'never say die' attitude.

It took you nine months to get the baby fat, but you can lose it in 7-8 weeks. If you think your abdomen is still looking fat after delivery, there are several ways to lose your body fat.

Most woman look like they are 7-8 month pregnant even after delivery and your midsection looks round, full and squishy, somewhat like a balloon. If your tummy looks fat even after your delivery, then you should follow some steps that we will recommend to you to get rid of your extra belly fat. There are some natural ways to do so.

Below, we have listed some of the best natural ways for you to effectively reduce your baby belly with ease after pregnancy:

1. Breastfeeding:

If you think that breastfeeding is only beneficial for your baby, then you are wrong. It has immense benefits for you too. Breastfeeding triggers the contraction in the uterus and helps the uterus to attain its normal size by shrinking it. Breastfeeding also burns the extra calories of woman without putting zero effort on her part.

You can burn your calories even when you are resting - that is great, right? Breastfeeding is a great way to lose your extra body fat, but you need to keep in mind that as soon as you decrease breastfeeding, you need to put extra effort to burn your calories.

2. Belly Wrapping:

Belly wrapping is a very old-fashioned and effective way to lose your belly fat after your pregnancy. It can also help you to tone your abdominal muscles. You can put maternity belts and tucks on your abs to compress it. This process helps the uterus to regain its normal size much sooner. It can help you to get rid from your back pain or posture problem which is usually developed after delivery. You can also try this process by wrapping normal cotton cloth or 'dupatta' around your belly, which are easily available in the local market.

3. Avoid Empty Calories:

You should avoid empty calories like cookies, soda, candies, chocolates and chips. You should be very careful with your carbohydrates consumption because carbohydrate gets converted into sugar and settles down in fat-friendly areas. You should fill up your diet with healthy food items and low-fat dairy products.

4. Green Tea:

We all know that green tea is an aid for fat burning process. It is a very good option to reduce your belly fat, as it contains antioxidants. Antioxidants protect the cells from free radicals and these can boost body metabolism, which facilitates weight loss. If you want a tremendous improvement of your belly weight, you should have it after exercise.

5. Exercise:

Light exercise is very important to lose your body weight after pregnancy. Hitting the gym is not necessary for this because it consumes more time and effort. You should start doing some free-hand abdominal exercises after consulting with your doctor. You can also try 'pranayama', as it is very beneficial and an effective way to tone your belly muscles.

6. Avoid Stress:

You should always avoid stress. Stress releases some stress hormones, known as 'Cortisol' into your bloodstream. 'Cortisol' can cause tiredness, weight gain or irritability. High levels of 'Cortisol' can increase your craving for sweet food that will cause more fat. You should have a good sleep when your baby is sleeping to wash out your stress.

7. Spice Things Up:

Spices not only improve the taste of food but also help you to reduce your extra body weight. You should include some spices like cinnamon, pepper, turmeric, long pepper, etc., to your daily food. Spices help you to improve digestion. It can also help you to prevent accumulation of fat inside our body.

8. Include Cabbage In Your Diet:

Cabbage is a low-calorie vegetable which has many essential vitamins such as 'riboflavin', 'thiamin' and 'pantothenic acid'. Cabbage is the best source of dietary fiber that improves nutrient absorption. Adding green vegetables like cabbage in your diet can help you to lose your extra fat very easily.