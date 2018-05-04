9 Foods To Add In Fat Burning Hormone Diet

Research has found a link between obesity and the hormone leptin. Leptin is a hormone produced by the fat cells and they inform the brain if there's a lack or excess amount of body fat. It enters the blood when the amount of stored fat increases, indicating the body has enough fat. In this article, we will discuss about the foods to add in fat-burning hormone diet.

Leptin is also known as the starvation hormone because it notifies your brain if you have eaten enough, and if your energy levels are sufficient or if these need to be increased.There are a number of factors that can influence leptin levels, including calorie intake, meal timing, light exposure, exercise, stress, sleep duration and sleep/wake schedule.

Leptin also plays a major role in the regulation of the reproductive system, thyroid gland, adrenal glands and growth of hormone production.

Read on to know more about the foods to add in fat-burning hormone diet.



1. Grapefruit

Grapefruit is a citrus fruit that helps in burning fat and keeps your metabolism active. Furthermore, grapefruit is rich in vitamin C and it helps to digest foods quickly and efficiently. Eating half grapefruit or a glass of grapefruit juice before meals may help fill you up. This will let you consume fewer calories at meals and potentially help in weight loss.

2. Whole Grains

Whole grains can help increase the fat-burning hormone because it contains nutrients and complex carbohydrates that boost the metabolism and stabilize insulin levels. In addition, they help decrease the bad cholesterol levels and increase the good cholesterol levels. Some of the best whole grains for weight loss are whole-grain barley, wild rice, buckwheat, quinoa, millet, sorghum, etc.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is another nutrient-packed food that can increase the fat-burning hormone in the body. Being rich in vitamin C, calcium and various other essential minerals and vitamins, it is an ideal food to include in your weight loss diet plan. Broccoli is also low in calories and fat, but high in dietary fibre, which makes you lose weight faster.

4. Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel and tuna all contain omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids are great for reducing excess leptin levels in the body, as high levels of leptin are linked to excess weight and obesity. Also, omega-3 fatty acids help increase your body's sensitivity to leptin and you will be able to keep your weight under check.

5. Zinc

Many studies have shown that people who are deficient in leptin usually have zinc deficiency and it has been found that most obese people seem to suffer from zinc deficiency. Increase the amount of zinc-rich foods by including beef, oysters, cocoa, nuts, seafood and pumpkin to boost your leptin sensitivity.

6. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, lettuce, kale and broccoli contain the most needed nutrients. And having these foods will not add unwanted fat in your body. Vegetables like broccoli, spinach and kale are good for your body because they are rich in fibre. Fibre has been known to reduce bad cholesterol and activate the fat-burning hormones.

7. High-Protein Foods

Protein helps in controlling hunger and retains lean muscle mass. Increasing your protein intake can help you to consume less quantity and will speed up your metabolism. Include protein-rich foods in your diet like fish, eggs, yogurt, legumes and beans to increase leptin levels in the body.

8. Foods Containing Healthy Fats

Fats being a calorie-dense food are necessary for nutrient absorption. A meal which does not consist of healthy fats will make your body be devoid of the healthy fats that it needs. Include a small serving of healthy fats with every meal, such as olive oil or coconut oil, avocado, nuts, seeds or fats found in animal products like dairy, beef or eggs.

9. Carrots

Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and antioxidants that increase the brain's sensitivity to leptin. Carrots are also good sources of thiamine, niacin, vitamin B6, folate, manganese, dietary fibre, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, and potassium.

How Do These Foods Activate Your Fat-burning Hormones?

These foods control your appetite, help in losing weight if needed, reduce fatigue and help lower bad cholesterol level.

Tips For Stimulating Leptin In The Body

Avoid cravings during the day because the more fat foods you have, the more leptin gets produced.

Lack of sleep increases leptin levels.

It's recommend to sleep around 7 to 8 hours daily and at the same time, every day.

Lower your carbohydrate and sugar intake.

Schedule your eating habits. Eating in small portions leads to weight loss and activates leptin, which in tun regulates your appetite.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: 10 Foods To Eat On An Anti-allergy Diet