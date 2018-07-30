7 Reasons Why You Should Eat More Fish

Are you a fan of seafood, especially fish? If yes, there is some good news for you! Apart from enjoying the yumminess of fish delicacies, you now have more than a few health reasons to consume more of them!

Well, even if you are not someone who likes fish in particular, it is time you add more of it to your diet, because, even science has proven that it has not just one, but a number of health benefits, some of which could surprise you!

An age-old cultural belief in many parts of the world, including India, states that people living in the coastal regions tend to be more intelligent, have better health and a great skin tone, because, their staple food is fish!

That belief may not be just a myth anymore, as numerous scientific research studies have also found that fish has amazing health benefits.

Here are the surprising health benefits of consuming fish regularly

1. Prevents Alzheimer's Disease

2. Lowers Risk Of Heart Disease

3. Treats Depression

4. Promotes Healthy Bones

5. Improves Eye Health

6. Treats Arthritis

7. Lowers Cancer Risk

1. Prevents Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's is a degenerative brain disease which normally affects people above the age of 60. This disease causes the rapid degeneration of brain cells and leads to memory loss, loss of coordination and balance of the body, depression, confusion, aggression, etc., and this disease cannot be cured. A study published in The Journal Of American Medical Association in 2016, stated that consuming fish on a regular basis, improves the grey matter of the human brain which prevents rapid degeneration of brain cells and deterioration of brain functions during old age, thus preventing Alzheimer's disease.

2. Lowers Risk Of Heart Disease

The heart is a vital organ of the body and its healthy functioning is very much essential for our well-being. Even a minor ailment that affects the heart could lead to fatal consequences. According to a research study published in the American Journal Of Cardiology, consuming fish on a regular basis can lower the risk of heart diseases to a significant extent, as the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can keep your heart healthy by decreasing the triglycerides, reducing blood clotting and lowering blood pressure.

3. Treats Depression

Depression is a serious mental ailment which is on the rise lately. Due to changes in the brain chemicals and hormones, symptoms like an extreme sense of sadness, feeling low all the time, fatigue and suicidal tendencies can occur in people. A research study published in The Journal Of Psychiatry & Neuroscience said that the oils present in fish can help improve the serotonin hormone levels in the brain, which can treat and reduce depression symptoms.

4. Promotes Healthy Bones

As we know, to remain healthy and prevent health complications, a healthy, balanced diet is a very important necessity. A balanced diet means consuming all the nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc. Vitamin D is also an essential nutrient which is required for our well-being, especially in keeping the bones healthy and improving brain function. As fish is a great source of vitamin D, consuming it on a regular basis can promote your bone health.

5. Improves Eye Health

Today, most of us overuse visual electronic gadgets such as computers, and phones for work and leisure. So, naturally, our eyes suffer the consequences and many of us face issues like dryness of the eyes, blurred vision, itching, inflammation, astigmatism etc. The omega-3 fatty acids in fish are known to improve eye health, by nourishing the muscles and nerves of the eyes, according to a study conducted by the Agency Of Healthcare Research And Quality.

6. Treats Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease which normally affects people over the age of 55, in which, the joints and the muscles become inflamed, causing pain, stiffness and inhibition of movement of the joints in the body. Another study published by the American College Of Rheumatology found that consuming fish on a regular basis can help reduce the symptoms of arthritis, as it is rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.

7. Lowers Cancer Risk

According to a study published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, adding fish to your diet on a daily basis can help lower the risk of many types of cancers such as colon cancer, mouth cancer, throat cancer, pancreatic cancer etc., as the omega-3 fatty acids in fish can prevent the abnormal multiplication of cancerous cells.