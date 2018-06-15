11 Healthy Snacks For Those With Diabetes

There's not one person who doesn't crave a snack at some point in the day. Either there's a lot to do, you are really hungry or you're just craving something delicious. But this isn't a very nice thing, especially for those suffering from Diabetes.

For those with Diabetes, choosing a snack is hyped to be a very difficult task. But it really isn't. The everyday items that you consume and come across could make healthy snacks if they are eaten the right way, paired with the right food, and consumed in the right quantity.

Here's a list on 11 snacks that are Diabetes-friendly-

1. Apples:

An apple a day after all does keep the doctor away. But just one. No two or three or four. Apples are a rich source of dietary fiber. This fiber keeps you feeling full for longer and if consumed before a meal, it could help you control your calorie intake. But it does contain carbohydrates that should be kept in mind. A spoon of peanut butter can be added to throw in a little protein, which together keep blood sugars levels in check.

2. Cheese Sticks and Cheese Rounds:

Surprised that this made to the list of snacks for Diabetes? Well, it only unhealthy when eaten in very large quantities. Cheese has a healthy amount of protein and calcium that is beneficial for us. If you're still unsure you can opt for the low-fat variety. The rounds and sticks are the best options because they restrict the quantity you will be consuming and they are readily available in low-fat varieties. They have mild taste of their own that goes well with crackers and fruits.

3. Almond/Peanut Butter:

Rich and creamy butters are always a delight to the taste buds, but not so much for the heart. The key is to look for brands that have just the nuts and salt with no oil. Small sachets are now easily available to eat healthy on the go. This limits the quantity and lets you enjoy a hearty snack. You can have it with fruit or mix it in yogurt to get an extra kick of protein.

4. Salted Nuts:

Nuts could include walnuts, pecans, peanuts, pistachios and almonds. It is best to choose the raw or the roasted ones without a lot of added salt. These are a rich source of healthy fats, fibers, proteins, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids. It is but obvious that we limit ourselves to just a handful than overindulging because of their various benefits.

5. Greek Yogurt:

Greek Yogurt is a good source of calcium and protein. It is low in sodium and has more potassium which balances out with the body. Top it off with berries, nuts or fruits to make a satisfying snack. It's got the happy gut bacteria that do wonders for your stomach. It also have vitamin B12 that helps in blood formation. It keeps your blood sugar levels in check.

6. Roasted Seeds:

Roasted seeds are a great source of fiber, zinc, Vitamin E and folate. They are very heart-healthy. The better option would be the unsalted ones though. They are readily available in the supermarket and they are also very easy to make at home. Just preheat the oven, toss seeds of your choice in a flat baking tray with a little butter. You can get experimenting with whatever seasonings you like, say, cayenne pepper, cumin powder, curry powder, whatever you like. Spread the seeds out evenly and let bake for 45 minutes.

7. Tuna/Salmon:

Fishy food that is actually good! Both Tuna and Salmon have Omega-3 fatty acids that reduce cholesterol in the arteries. They also lower blood pressure and improve the immunity drastically due to the various vitamins and minerals present in them. Salmon contains antioxidants that works to prevent inflammation of the brain and nervous system. These fish don't mess with blood sugar levels, thus, making them healthy to consume.

8. Popcorn with Roasted Almonds:

Popcorn is the wonder snack which is filled with fiber, keeps the heart healthy, curbs appetite and keeps your blood sugar levels from spiking up. It is apparently more satisfying than potato chips according to a study. But of course, we're talking the plain variety, not the butter, cheese and caramel laden ones. Mix popcorn with roasted almonds and this forms a healthy, filling and satisfying snack that is also extremely yummy!

9. Hummus:

Hummus is made from cooked chickpeas or other beans to be consumed as a dip or spread. It is blended with tahini, olive oil, salt, garlic and other seasonings if desired, to form a thick paste like dip. It has a balance of fat, protein and fiber which makes it a very healthy snack. It is now available for a to-go option with crackers and pretzels.

10. Berries:

Berries contain 0.3% fat and about 12% healthy carbohydrates in a 100 gram serving. They are loaded with antioxidants that eliminate all free radicals from the body, leaving it free from any oxidative stress. They are packed with vitamins, flavonoids too. They can be eaten in large quantities without having to worry about spiking blood sugar levels. People who are regular berry eaters are less prone to heart attacks and Diabetes. Eat them every day, either plain or top your oatmeal and yogurt with them. They help improve insulin response and are rich in fiber too.

11. Guacamole:

Guacamole is similar to hummus. It is made out of ripe avocados, lime juice, diced tomatoes, chillies, onions and garlic to form a rich and creamy dip. It is now available in small to-go packs which are an amazing option if you're travelling or work and need to keep your hands busy with a healthy snack.

See? These aren't very difficult to make or find outside in the supermarket. You just need to understand what combinations not to eat so that your blood sugar levels remain in check.

Snack, but keep it healthy.