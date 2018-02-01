11 Healthy Indian Snacks For Weight Loss

2. Mixed Nuts

Mixed nuts, which include almonds, walnuts and pistachios, are low in carbohydrates, high in healthy fat content and rich in protein. Almonds are rich in protein and healthy fats, walnuts are rich in unsaturated fats and pistachios are full of fibre. They are perfect foods for healthy snacking.

3. Roasted Paneer With Flax Seeds

Another perfect evening snack is roasted paneer with flax seeds and cinnamon, which aids in weight loss. Paneer is high in protein content that helps to build your muscles; flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and cinnamon is a wonder food for those who are trying to lose weight.

4. Cucumber Tomato Salad

People who are trying to lose weight go for low-fat salads because it is a delicious option when you are on a diet. Cucumber and tomato salad helps in losing weight, as cucumber is low in calories and tomatoes help in regulating your appetite.

5. Pomegranate And Apple Salad

Many people love to eat fruits when they are on a weight loss diet. The most commonly eaten weight-loss fruit are apple, pomegranate, pineapple and watermelon. Pomegranate is high in fibre and they help in lowering down the blood pressure and apples are full of fibre that fills you up.

6. Sprout Salad

Sprouts are another weight loss foods and the most common ones are moong sprouts. They are highly rich in nutrients, extremely low in calories and fat. Moong sprouts are helpful in reducing the blood pressure levels and these also help detoxify the blood. Have them with a dash of lemon, which also helps in burning fat.

7. Spicy Corn Chaat

Corn is loaded with antioxidants and fibre, which help in detoxification of the body and also keep your stomach full. Red chilli powder contains capsaicin that keeps your weight in check and aids in faster weight loss.

8. Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and water content and are also low in calories. They help in losing weight because they are nutrient-dense and are loaded with fibre that will keep your stomach full for a longer period of time.

9. Raw Peanuts

Peanuts are beneficial in reducing heart diseases. They are rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. These healthy fats are good for the body and help in losing weight. Consume only a handful of peanuts in a day and not more than that.

10. Greek Yogurt With Chia Seeds

Greek yogurt and chia seeds are important for losing weight and can form for a delicious healthy snack. This snack is rich in vitamins and protein and will make you lose belly fat. You can have this as an evening snack or as an after-dinner dessert.

11. Oats Snack

Oats contain soluble fibre, which helps in filling your stomach faster and keeping it full for longer hours. It helps in boosting your metabolism, which aids in burning of the calories faster. Have oats as a healthy snack for weight loss.

