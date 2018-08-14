10 Things No One Told About The Paleo Diet

Dieting is the only game where you win when you lose! This quote by Karl Lagerfeld is very significant when it comes to dieting. The word 'dieting' is one of those words that feels like it has been in existence for as long we can remember.

Well, that is because, since time immemorial, people have used the technique of changing their food habits in order to lose weight, gain weight or even prevent and treat a number of diseases. However, in layman terms, dieting is still associated with weight loss, when compared to its other benefits.

We know that every person is different, be is physiologically or psychologically. We all have different internal makeup, which is why one health remedy that can work so efficiently for a person may not even work a little for another person.

So, even when it comes to diet, every individual has different needs, based on a number of factors such as their food preferences, their goal for following the diet (whether it is weight loss, treating a disease, maintaining a certain weight, etc.), the history of their health, the time and effort they are willing to put into the diet plan, etc.

Therefore, a whole array of different diets have cropped up over the years, some of which have proven to be very effective in making a person healthier, with scientific proof.

While a few other diets just remain 'fads', some claim to help people have quick results, but may not work, or even worse, have a lot of negative health effects. So, it is very important to read up on the pros and cons of the kind of diet we want to follow, beforehand.

Here is are a few things that you never knew about the popular paleo diet.

What Is Paleo Diet?

Paleo diet involves a set of dietary restrictions which require us to follow a 'pre-historic' diet, or, the type of diet which was followed by early humans during the Paleolithic age, which was about 2.5 million to 10,000 years ago!

This diet includes eating foods in the same way our pre-historic ancestors did, by hunting, gathering and consuming what was available naturally, before the discovery of farming and breeding animals to obtain their by-products for food, etc.

So, the paleo diet includes foods such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, natural oils, lean meats, fish, roots, herbs, etc. Some of the things that people following the paleo diet avoid are, dairy products, refined sugars and salt, highly processed foods, potatoes and grain.

Aim Of The Paleo Diet

The main aim of the paleo diet is to help people lose weight, maintain weight loss and also to help them avoid consuming 'modernised' foods which have proven to cause a lot of health damage.

10 Facts On The Paleo Diet

1. Gluten-free

As the paleo diet restricts foods such as processed grains, flour, grains, etc., it is supposed to be gluten-free. So, people with gluten allergies or those who want to avoid gluten for health reasons can try the paleo diet!

2. Dairy-free

As we read earlier, the paleo diet does not include dairy products, because the pre-historic people did not rear animals. So, people who are lactose intolerant or those who want to cut out dairy will find this diet apt!

3. Change In Bowel Habits

As modern humans, we are used to a lot of processed and refined foods in our diet, so switching to the pre-historic based paleo diet can surely change our toilet patterns until we get used to it. The lack of much fibre content in this diet could make a few people constipated, while it has also proven to help a few people have a healthier digestive health, as it is dairy free!

4. Lack Of Certain Nutrients

This may be one of the cons of the paleo diet. The fact that, it excludes a lot of foods such as grains, legumes, starchy foods, etc., people following it could be missing out on important nutrients like carbohydrates, certain vitamins, calcium, iron and fibre.

5. Not Apt For All Ages

Research studies have shown that, younger people, between the ages of 18-30 can adjust to the paleo diet well, as their metabolism is still strong and they can digest the foods included in this diet easily, whereas, switching to this diet, during your 30s or 40s may prove to be harder, due to a slower metabolic rate.

6. Could Be Expensive

Following the paleo diet in this modern era, where people prefer to go in for cheaper fast foods or snacks on the go, can be hard, as the paleo diet has a number of food type restrictions and one needs to buy foods at organic stores and use only natural oils, all of which are quite expensive.

7. It Is Not Rigid

As some of the foods from the pre-historic times may be impossible to find now, the paleo diet is not very rigid and people can make certain alterations based on the types of foods available now, but keeping the basic principle in mind. So, it is easy to experiment with this diet!

8. Can Lower Energy Levels

The paleo diet can be very different at first since a number of regular foods are excluded and it could drain out our energy levels. However, once a person gets used to it, they would feel active enough.

9. Multiple Health Benefits

Over the years, it has been found by studies that, apart from weight loss, the paleo diet can also aid in the prevention of major diseases like diabetes, infertility, hormone imbalance, autoimmune diseases, etc.

10. Easy To Prepare

As the paleo diet gets its inspiration from the cooking methods the pre-historic age, where the modern techniques of cooking were not invented, it could be very simple to prepare and it mostly only requires natural ingredients!