10 Morning Habits That Cause Weight Gain

Are you fed up of not being able to lose weight inspite of maintaining a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly? Then, you might be making a mistake somewhere in your weight loss plan. If your weight loss efforts are going waste, there is a chance you are following the wrong practices right at the start of the day. In this article, we will be writing about the morning habits that can cause weight gain.

Most people make a blunder by beginning their day by following the wrong rituals. Incorporating these morning practices into your daily routine will correct your daily morning habits. These morning habits, if done correctly, might even help trigger weight loss.

The wrong morning habits that you have been following can interfere with your normal metabolic activity. They also prevent you from expending optimal amounts of energy throughout the day.

Diet and exercise is a good idea, but it's high time you sort out these morning mistakes. Read on to know the morning habits that cause weight gain.

1. Not Drinking Water

Not drinking enough water in the morning is a wrong morning habit. To enhance your weight loss, one of the best and easiest way is to kick-start your day with a glass or two of warm water. Drinking warm water in the morning will help cleanse your system and boost your metabolism. It will also aid in reducing your appetite and calorie intake in some people. So, start your day with a glass of warm water and stay well hydrated throughout the day to promote faster weight loss.

2. Eating Processed Foods For Breakfast

Consuming processed foods for breakfast is one of the most common breakfast mistakes that many individuals make and can sabotage your weight loss and health. Loading up on fried and processed foods will hamper your weight loss diet plan, as they are loaded with excess amounts of sugar and salt that can affect your overall health and cause weight gain. These processed foods increase your cravings and lead to overeating. Instead, have healthy alternatives like fruits, oatmeal, nuts, etc.

3. Skipping Breakfast

Breakfast is the first important meal of the day. It boosts up your energy level that your body requires to function properly and even helps in stabilizing the glucose levels. Skipping your breakfast is another morning mistake, it messes up your metabolism and slows down the body's fat-burning process. If you don't have a proper breakfast in the morning, you are more likely to make poor food habit decisions during the day. Also, having a good breakfast reduces your cravings and may help prevent excess hunger later on in the day.

4. Not Getting Enough Morning Sunlight

Do you know not getting enough morning sunlight can cause weight gain? Studies have shown that the UV rays from the sun in the morning is healthy and it can provide energy to the body while increasing the metabolic activity. Getting sunlight every morning may bring down the BMI and improve your overall health.

5. Not Exercising

Early morning exercises can help burn more calories and potentially prevent weight gain. According to a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, exercising in the morning on an empty stomach can help people burn more body fat and contribute to weight loss. It is always not needed to hit the gym every morning, your workout routine could be anything ranging from walking, running, skipping and jogging.

6. Sleeping Too Much

Do you know getting less than seven hours of sleep a night has been linked to weight gain? Getting 7-8 hours of sleep daily is considered good for the health. But, sleeping more than 10 hours a day in a row increases your body mass index. Oversleeping will delay your breakfast timing and you will end up eating breakfast late, which will further affect your metabolism that will start later in the day.

7. Eating Too Little For Breakfast

One of the worst morning habits that can influence weight gain is eating a breakfast that is low in nutrients. Your ideal breakfast should contain between 500 to 600 calories, which includes nutrients like carbohydrates, protein, antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients will help you in losing weight.

8. Waiting Too Long To Eat Breakfast

Waiting too long to eat breakfast can also trigger weight gain, as your body needs the energy to activate its functions. In addition, your stomach feels empty and increases the production of acidic juices in response. This can lead to inflammation and symptoms of gastritis. So, eat within the first hour of getting out of bed.

9. Not Having A High-protein Breakfast

Having a high-protein breakfast will keep your stomach full till lunch. It will help curb your cravings and aid in weight loss. Studies have shown that eating a high-protein breakfast was associated with less fat gain and reduced daily intake and hunger, compared to a normal-protein breakfast in study subjects.

