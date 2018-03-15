10 Best Fruits That Burn Belly Fat

Did you know that fruits are very good for losing weight? Researchers have suggested that when it comes to fat-burning foods, the fruits rich in flavonoids called anthocyanins, a compound that give fruits their purple or red colour, boast of zero fat. Surprising, isn't it?
Eating fruits is a fantastic way to lose weight because they are low in calories and are packed with nutrients. Some fruits are also packed with fibre, which keeps your stomach full for a long period of time, thus aiding in weight loss.
Recent research has suggested that eating certain fruits can help burn belly fat and could make your weight loss journey smoother. Whether at breakfast, lunch, dinner or as a mid-afternoon snack or evening snack, you can enjoy the delicious fruits at any time.
Well, read on to know more about the best fruits that help burn belly fat.
1. Berries
Berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are loaded with polyphenols. These polyphenols are powerful natural chemicals that can help you to lose weight faster. But, blueberries are the best for burning belly fat, due to their high amount of antioxidants. These antioxidants boost your metabolism and are efficient in burning calories.
2. Grapefruit
Eating grapefruit daily will fasten your weight loss journey. It is due to the high water content in grape fruits that helps to cleanse the system from inside. It also keeps your body hydrated and satiated. The fat-burning enzymes in the fruit make it a superfood for burning belly fat.
3. Avocado
Avocados are an excellent fruit for burning belly fat. It is because it has high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids, which are monounsaturated fats that are considered healthy for the body. Avocados increase the rate at which fat is converted into energy, thus improving your metabolism and boosting weight loss.
4. Apples
5. Coconut
Coconut is a sweet and filling fruit, which is great to satisfy your mid-meal cravings. Coconut keeps you full and this lets you consume fewer calories. Coconut is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides that can help boost your metabolism.
6. Pomegranates
Pomegranates contain polyphenols, the antioxidants that help to boost your metabolism. These fruits help to lower your appetite and prevent hunger pangs, thus aiding in burning belly fat. You can drink pomegranate juice for breakfast or add it in your salad.
7. Tart Cherries
Tart cherries have been shown to benefit body weight as well as heart health. The high antioxidant level and nutrient richness in tart cherries makes you feel fuller for a longer time. This in turn aids in weight loss. Also, regular consumption of tart cherries is said to prevent ageing of the skin.
8. Lemon
Lemon is a detoxifying fruit and excellent for burning belly fat. Lemon helps in detoxifying the liver, which is essential to maintain the ability of the body to digest food and burn fat. In a glass of lukewarm lemon juice, add a teaspoon of honey and drink it in the morning. This will reduce your belly fat.
9. Watermelon
Watermelon is another fruit that will help in shedding off those extra pounds. The high water content in it acts as a natural intoxicant that will curb your appetite. So, if you want to lose your unwanted belly fat, consume watermelons.
10. Peaches
Peaches contain phenolic compounds that act as a natural medicine for diabetic patients and also helpful for obesity-related diseases. The antioxidant natural fructose in peaches restricts the increase of fat storage in your belly.
