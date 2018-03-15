10 Best Fruits That Burn Belly Fat

2. Grapefruit

Eating grapefruit daily will fasten your weight loss journey. It is due to the high water content in grape fruits that helps to cleanse the system from inside. It also keeps your body hydrated and satiated. The fat-burning enzymes in the fruit make it a superfood for burning belly fat.

3. Avocado

Avocados are an excellent fruit for burning belly fat. It is because it has high amounts of omega-6 fatty acids, which are monounsaturated fats that are considered healthy for the body. Avocados increase the rate at which fat is converted into energy, thus improving your metabolism and boosting weight loss.

4. Apples

5. Coconut

Coconut is a sweet and filling fruit, which is great to satisfy your mid-meal cravings. Coconut keeps you full and this lets you consume fewer calories. Coconut is loaded with medium-chain triglycerides that can help boost your metabolism.

6. Pomegranates

Pomegranates contain polyphenols, the antioxidants that help to boost your metabolism. These fruits help to lower your appetite and prevent hunger pangs, thus aiding in burning belly fat. You can drink pomegranate juice for breakfast or add it in your salad.

7. Tart Cherries

Tart cherries have been shown to benefit body weight as well as heart health. The high antioxidant level and nutrient richness in tart cherries makes you feel fuller for a longer time. This in turn aids in weight loss. Also, regular consumption of tart cherries is said to prevent ageing of the skin.

8. Lemon

Lemon is a detoxifying fruit and excellent for burning belly fat. Lemon helps in detoxifying the liver, which is essential to maintain the ability of the body to digest food and burn fat. In a glass of lukewarm lemon juice, add a teaspoon of honey and drink it in the morning. This will reduce your belly fat.

9. Watermelon

Watermelon is another fruit that will help in shedding off those extra pounds. The high water content in it acts as a natural intoxicant that will curb your appetite. So, if you want to lose your unwanted belly fat, consume watermelons.

10. Peaches

Peaches contain phenolic compounds that act as a natural medicine for diabetic patients and also helpful for obesity-related diseases. The antioxidant natural fructose in peaches restricts the increase of fat storage in your belly.