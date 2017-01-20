10 Surprising Foods You Must Never Eat Before Exercise!

If you are someone who works out on a regular basis, whether it is to maintain your fitness level or to lose weight, then, it is an extremely healthy habit!

As we may already know, regular exercise is a must if we want to prevent and even treat a number of diseases and ailments which can affect us.

In addition, exercising on a daily basis can also keep you fit, thereby improving your appearance and boosting your confidence levels!

Any form of exercise, be it working out at the gym, lifting weights, dancing, running, karate, kickboxing, etc., can have a number of health benefits which can keep you healthy both physiologically and psychologically.

Starting from simple ailments like joint pain to major illnesses like cancer, exercise is known to prevent and treat them all, when combined with a healthy diet, lifestyle habits and medications.

However, there are some health rules we must follow before and after exercising, in order to maintain good health.

Just like how warming up before exercising and stretching after is important to avoid injuries, it is also important to eat right before exercising, to get maximum benefit.

So, here are a few foods one must never eat before exercising:

1. White Bread

2. Fizzy Drinks

3. Avocado

4. Broccoli

5. Protein Bars

6. Peanut Butter

7. Dairy Products

8. Raw Seeds

9. Sugar

10 Spicy Foods

Any kind of exercise needs energy and for that we must fuel up with food before going to exercise, especially if it is a long, intense session of exercise. Consuming healthy carbohydrates such as whole grain pastas, oats, whole grain bread, etc., can give you that must required energy before working out, without making you unhealthy.

Whereas, unhealthy carbs like white bread and white rice can make you feel bloated and reduce your energy before exercise!

2. Fizzy Drinks

If you have the habit of consuming carbonated beverages, or fizzy drinks, before working out or at any time at all, then, you might want to stop. Carbonated drinks and soft drinks have a huge amount of sugar, even if they are of the "zero sugar" variety.

So, drinking them can also make you feel weak and lethargic before working out, as sugar takes up a lot of energy to be digested inside the body.

3. Avocado

Yes, avocado is on this list of foods never to be eaten before exercising, although it is extremely healthy otherwise. This is because avocados are high in omega-3 fatty acid content and they too take a really long time to be processed and digested inside the body.

So, consuming it before working out can make you feel more tired and you may not feel like working out effectively.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is yet another healthy food which is not so healthy when consumed before exercising. Although, broccoli has a number of health benefits including fighting cancer, it can be bad for the stomach and your energy levels when consumed just before exercising, because the complex sugars known as raffinose present in broccoli can also limit your exercise session, as it reduces energy and can also make you feel bloated in the stomach area.

5. Protein Bars

It is common for many people who work out, especially for people who work out at the gym to snack on protein bars before working out, as they believe that it can improve their performance in the gym and also give them enough protein to build muscles quickly.

However, most of these protein bars are rich in sugar and add more calories to your daily diet than they claim. In addition, the sugar in them can also reduce your energy during workout.

6. Peanut Butter

Yet another popular myth that many people who work out believe is that consuming peanut butter, either with bread or added into shakes, will give them the much needed protein and healthy fat requirement for the day.

While it is true that peanut butter is a great food for people who exercise, it is not ideal to consume it just before working out, as the fats in peanut butter also take a longer time to digest and may cut down your energy during work out.

7. Dairy Products

Although, dairy products like milk, cheese, paneer, etc., are rich in protein and calcium, which are very essential nutrients for people who exercise on a regular basis, consuming dairy products right before heading over to the gym may not be a good idea, as dairy products can induce a lot of gas in the stomach while being digested and you may feel gassy, bloated and may even experience stomach pain while exercising!

8. Raw Seeds

Although grabbing a handful of raw seeds might be just an awesome idea, consuming it before a workout can lead to serious disadvantages. Consuming raw seeds can lead to stomach discomfort because of their fat content, which can be limited when you combine them with other foods that are lower in fibre.

If you want to consume raw seeds before a workout, you can consider taking one spoon of seeds along with half a cup of oatmeal.

9. Sugar

Excessive sugar can create havoc in your digestive system. After consuming a large amount of sugar before a workout, it may make you feel exhausted and also lead you to having an upset stomach.

As soon as you consume sugar-loaded food, your blood sugar rises up, giving you an instant energy. On the other hand, insulin takes it out and sends it to the muscle tissues, thus crashing your energy level in the body.

10. Spicy Food

Food that has a lot of seasoning and flavour in it requires a longer period of time for digestion and hence it is very important to avoid taking such food before a workout. Consuming spicy food before a workout can lead to heart burning and it will not be an effective workout.

If you are craving for some chicken, take chicken or salmon which is packed with proteins and no extra seasoning. Remember that there are no extra artificial additives in it.