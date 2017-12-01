27 Weight Loss Ingredients Straight From Your Kitchen Diet Fitness oi-Sravia

If you're intent on shedding a few pounds, then your kitchen is the deciding factor for your weight loss. Confused? There are some healthy ingredients that you have lined up in your kitchen shelves. These diet friendly picks are the need of the hour and its time to bid adieu to pastas and processed foods.

If you have these weight loss ingredients stashed away in your shelves all the time, then you''ll have no other option in other than whip up meals using these healthy ingredients.

In this article we have listed some of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. Read further to know about the list of weight loss ingredients.

1. Ginger: Ginger makes your weight loss journey a whole lot easier. It relieve gassiness and bloating caused by certain foods and makes your tummy appear flatter. Consuming ginger will help with fast weight loss. 2. Garlic: Garlic is a low-calorie herb that can pump up your weight loss goals. Consuming fresh garlic cloves will you big time. 3. Cinnamon: Apart from its other nutrient properties, cinnamon helps with fast weight loss. Adding cinnamon to your coffee in the morning is the easiest way to lose weight. 4. Cayenne Pepper: Cayenne pepper is calorie free and studies have shown that consuming them regularly will help curb appetite and help your body burn more calories. This is one of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. 5. Black Pepper: This pepper has been found to a natural decongestant but also helps in keeping a tab on your appetite. 6. Mustard Seed: Mustard seeds contains selenium. This mineral is known to take care of proper thyroid function. This could in turn assist with weight loss. 7. Lemon: Lemon is known to boost the flavour of your foods magically and these are known to be calorie-free. Hence you can keep your hands off high calorie foods. 8. Quinoa: This superfood contains fibre and protein that can contribute to a feeling of fullness. This is one of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. 9. Almonds: Studies have shown that people who consumed almonds over a period of time than those who followed a low calorie diet. 10. Cocoa Powder: Incorporating cocoa in your diet will help with weight loss as it contains flavanol that helps in lowering body fat and blood sugar levels. 11. Oats: Oats have amazing weight loss enhancing properties. Studies have found that oats help in cutting cravings and eating it regularly helps with weight loss. 12. Eggs: Eggs are an incredible source of protein and getting the right amount of this protein rich food will help you manage a healthy weight. This is one of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. 13. Black Beans: These are one of the richest source of plant protein and fibre and as a result promotes fullness and weight loss. 14. Ground Flax Seed: Studies have shown that one spoon of flaxseed can suppress appetite and curb hunger due to its hight fibre content. 15. Chia Seeds: Chia seeds can be one of your best buddies to lose weight. They are rich in soluble fibre, healthy fats and also a great source of calcium. 16. Balsamic Vinegar: This vinegar is low in calorie count when compared to other salad dressings. Incorporating these in your foods will help you avoid other calorie-rich dressings. 17. Lentils: Lentils are a good source of plant based protein and fibre. This helps in creating more satiety and aids with weight loss. This is one of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. 18. Greek Yogurt: Studies have shown that diets rich in calcium like yogurt yielded more weight loss results than taking calcium supplements alone. 19. Olive Oil: Olive oil has a healthy fat content that promotes a feeling of fullness. Healthy fats help in increasing satiety and helps absorb the fat soluble vitamins. 20. Berries: Studies have shown that people who ate a diet high in flavanoid rich foods like berries gained less weight overtime. 21. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of protein and fibre that are the key components to weight loss. These make a healthy diet-friendly snack. 22. Low Sodium Broth: If weight loss is your goal, then it is advised to cook up your veggies in a low sodium chicken or vegetable broth instead of a calorie dense oil. This is one of the best weight loss ingredients found at home. 23. Chickpeas: These are rich in fibre and protein. Adding chickpeas in your salads will make up a belly fat blasting food. 24. Tomato Paste: The ketchups that you buy in the market will be loaded with sugars. So it is considered best to make your own tomato sauce. This will help with weight loss and contains enough nutrients and less sugar. 25. Mint: Consuming fresh mint will help your stomach appear flatter. It also encourages better digestion. 26. Turmeric: It contains zero calories and can be used as a flavour enhancer for all foods without the fear of weight gain. 27. Apple Cider Vinegar: ACV has great benefits for weight loss. It helps in kicking in mechanisms to make it more likely to lose weight. It helps in keeping your waistline in control.