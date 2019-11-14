Diabetes-friendly Indian Diet: A 7-day Vegetarian And Non-vegetarian Meal Plan Diabetes oi-Amritha K

Every year, the month of November is observed as the Diabetes Awareness Month - celebrated globally to raise awareness about both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. And, 14 November is observed as World Diabetes Day which is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

The day was initiated in 1991 by the IDF and the World Health Organization as a response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes. The theme of World Diabetes Day and diabetes awareness month 2019 is 'Family and Diabetes'.

Diabetes Awareness Month 2019 also aims to focus on the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Diabetes mellitus or diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce any or enough insulin. Though there is no permanent cure for diabetes, it can be kept in check with a mix of a healthy lifestyle, exercise and medication [1] [2] .

Diabetes In India

According to the reports from the International Diabetic Foundation, India has more diabetics than any other country in the world, 62 million Indians which is, more than 7.2 per cent of the adult population are diabetic and nearly 1 million Indians die due to diabetes every year [3] .

Often regarded as the diabetes capital of the world, the prevalence of diabetes in the country is too high. Affecting every age group, from children, young adults to pregnant women, the country needs a diabetes-intervention.

In this article, we will provide you with a weekly diet plan that can help you manage the autoimmune condition and it is all Indian food - both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. So, take a look.

A 7-day Sample Indian Diet For Diabetes

Day 1

Early morning: 1 cup of warm water with lemon juice or bitter gourd juice.

Breakfast: Vegetable stuffed chapati or 1 egg with 1-2 whole-wheat toast with grilled vegetables and a cup of tea or coffee or low-fat milk.

Pre-lunch snack: Cucumber, tomato, carrot, and beetroot salad with a little bit of lemon juice.

Lunch: 1-2 chapatis with barley, vegetables or 1 bowl of dal or chicken and curd.

Pre-dinner snack: Roasted chana, bajra or jowar or fruits or 1 cup of curd.

Dinner: 2 medium-sized chapatis, any vegetable curry or Chicken stew, 2 small chapatis, and 1 small bowl of curd

11 Miracle Drinks To Manage Diabetes

Day 2

Early morning: Apple cider vinegar and warm water

Breakfast: Vegetable oats/milk with oats or 2- egg whites with 1-2 whole-wheat toast with grilled vegetables and a cup of tea or coffee or low-fat milk.

Pre-lunch snack: Fruit salad

Lunch: 2 chapatis, kneaded with boiled dal and vegetable salad and curd.

Pre-dinner snack: Roasted chana or 1 cup of curd.

Dinner: 1-2 chapatis with mixed vegetables and salad along with 1 bowl of fish or dal.

Day 3

Early morning: Green tea with lemon.

Breakfast: 2-3 idlis with chutney and sambar.

Pre-lunch snack: 1 apple.

Lunch: 1-2 chapatis with vegetable salad and low-fat paneer/chicken.

Pre-dinner snack: Masala puffed rice and green tea.

Dinner: Vegetable clear soup or chicken and veg clear soup and two chapatis.

24 Foods That Help Manage Diabetes

Day 4

Early morning: Lime, honey, and warm water detox drink.

Breakfast: Idli, poha or upma with vegetables along with a cup of tea or coffee or low-fat milk.

Pre-lunch snack: 1 cup cucumber.

Lunch: 2 chapatis, 1 cup vegetable curry/baked fish, 1 cup daal.

Pre-dinner snack: Green tea and 1 digestive biscuit.

Dinner: Fish curry or mix-veg curry, 2 chapatis, ½ cup vegetable curry, and cucumber salad.

Day 5

Early morning: Bitter gourd juice.

Breakfast: Rice poha and 1 glass of fruit juice.

Pre-lunch snack: 1 cup of curd.

Lunch: Fish curry/boiled vegetables, ½ cup rice, ½ cup vegetable curry, and cucumber and tomato salad.

Pre-dinner snack: Black coffee and ¼ cup homemade snacks.

Dinner: Mix vegetable curry, two chapatis, and curd.

Day 6

Early morning: Warm water with lemon juice.

Breakfast: Baked vegetable cutlet or 1 egg with 1-2 whole-wheat toast with grilled vegetables and a cup of tea or coffee or low-fat milk.

Pre-lunch snack: 1 cup of fruits.

Lunch: 1-2 cups of brown rice, vegetables, salad and 1 bowl of chana or chicken or whole wheat pasta with vegetables and salad.

Pre-dinner snack: 1 bowl of homemade snacks.

Dinner: 1-2 chapatis with mixed vegetables and salad.

15 Best Fruits For Diabetes Patients

Day 7

Early morning: Apple cider vinegar and warm water.

Breakfast: Whole wheat sandwich/chicken sandwich along with a cup of tea or coffee or low-fat milk.

Pre-lunch snack: 1 cup of fruits.

Lunch: 2 medium-sized chapatis with ½ cup vegetables such as peas, cauliflower, capsicum, any gourd, green beans, etc. or fish curry.

Pre-dinner snack: Masala puffed rice and green tea.

Dinner: Mix vegetable curry, two chapatis, and curd.

Note: Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

On A Final Note...

While diet plays a central role in the management of diabetes, getting your body to move is essential. Exercising helps by improving the functionality of different organs, lowering blood sugar levels, increasing insulin sensitivity and aiding weight loss [4] . Likewise, some tips for controlling your diabetes through the means of diet is by having an apple before going to bed to avoid hypoglycaemia at night and drinking one tablespoon of amla juice in the morning to reduce the oxidative stress inside the body [5] .

View Article References [1] Schwingshackl, L., Missbach, B., König, J., & Hoffmann, G. (2015). Adherence to a Mediterranean diet and risk of diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Public health nutrition, 18(7), 1292-1299. [2] Zuloaga, K. L., Johnson, L. A., Roese, N. E., Marzulla, T., Zhang, W., Nie, X., ... & Raber, J. (2016). High fat diet-induced diabetes in mice exacerbates cognitive deficit due to chronic hypoperfusion. Journal of Cerebral Blood Flow & Metabolism, 36(7), 1257-1270. [3] Maiorino, M. I., Bellastella, G., Giugliano, D., & Esposito, K. (2017). Can diet prevent diabetes?. Journal of Diabetes and its Complications, 31(1), 288. [4] Sleiman, D., Al-Badri, M. R., & Azar, S. T. (2015). Effect of mediterranean diet in diabetes control and cardiovascular risk modification: a systematic review. Frontiers in public health, 3, 69. [5] Chiu, T. H., Pan, W. H., Lin, M. N., & Lin, C. L. (2018). Vegetarian diet, change in dietary patterns, and diabetes risk: a prospective study. Nutrition & diabetes, 8(1), 12.