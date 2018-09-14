7 Unexpected Side Effects Of Diabetes You Must Know!

Diabetes is a health condition so common these days, that it has become a household name! It has been estimated that India has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world and by the year 2040, the number of diabetes patients in the world would be around 123 million!

So, we can see how prevalent this disease has become over the years and probably the changing lifestyle factors of people have played a role in its increase. Now, when a person is affected with a particular disease, be it major or minor, there are side effects caused. For example, a flu may leave you feeling fatigued, even after it is cured; chick pox leaves scars on the skin, which could be permanent.

Similarly, most diseases have a particular set of side effects that people expect. However, sometimes, there could be certain unusual or unexpected side effects caused by certain diseases.

Even when it comes to diabetes, apart from its usual side effects like increase in blood sugar levels, fatigue, weight loss, etc,. there could be a few unexpected side effects. Find out what they are, below.