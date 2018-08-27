Feeling Tired At This Particular Time Every Day Can Be A Sign Of Diabetes!

Every individual, no matter how healthy they are, tends to feel exhausted or tired, once in a while, for a number of reasons, right? Even if a person enjoys great health, sometimes, when the body is overworked, or if a person is under a lot of stress mentally, it could lead to tiredness. However, tiredness or exhaustion, when experienced often, can be a sign of ill-health.

In fact, tiredness is a sign of most of the diseases that affect people, be it major or minor, mental or physiological. For instance, when a person is experiencing a bad headache, the pain could eventually lead to tiredness. And a person who has major diseases like heart ailments, cancer and diabetes also suffer from exhaustion.

So, when a person feels tired often, it could be very hard to determine the cause, unless they get checked for a particular disease, as tiredness can be a sign of a number of diseases.

Now, we know that diabetes is a common metabolic disorder which affects people. Recent studies have suggested that when a person feels tired at one particular period of the day, it could be a sign of diabetes, especially if they notice other symptoms of this disorder.

Find out why, below.

What Is Diabetes?

Diabetes can be described as a metabolic disorder, in which there is an abnormal increase in the blood sugar levels of the body, due to the fluctuations of the insulin hormone. This disorder cannot be cured, but its symptoms can be treated when diagnosed in time and with regular medications and lifestyle changes.

Link Between Tiredness During Mid-Day And Diabetes

As we read earlier, when a person is suffering from diabetes, their blood sugar levels will be abnormally high, triggering a number of symptoms linked to the disorder. So, when a person feels tired during the middle of the day, that is, between 1pm to 4pm, especially right after lunch, it could indicate the presence of diabetes.

This is because, at this point in the day, especially if a person has just consumed a meal, the already high blood sugar level would increase even more. The body then has to work harder to process this sugar, as the insulin hormone levels are low in patients with diabetes. This can result in a person feeling extremely tired, all of a sudden during mid-day, even though they may not have indulged in any strenuous activity.

Although diabetes can cause tiredness after any meal of the day, regardless of the time, as food further hikes up the blood sugar levels, the mid-day tiredness symptom can be a stronger sign of diabetes.

This is because, in people who do not have diabetes, the blood sugar levels are relatively low during mid-day, so, an increase in blood sugar level during this time of the day emphasises the fact that a person could be afflicted with diabetes.

However, just this symptom of fatigue during mid-day, after meals, may not be enough to determine that fact that a person has diabetes. There have to be at least a couple more symptoms of diabetes experienced, along with mid-day fatigue, to let a person know that it is time to get tested for diabetes.

Below are some of the other symptoms of diabetes to look out for, along with the mid-day fatigue symptom, to help diagnose the disorder:

• Excessive thirst

• Frequent urge to urinate

• Sudden, unexpected weight loss

• Blurred vision

• Appetite fluctuations

• Lowered immunity

• Slow wound-healing capacity

• Slow disease-healing capacity

• Lowered metabolism

• Irritability

• Itchy skin

• Frequent yeast infections

• Gum swelling and gum receding

• Frequent gum infections

• Sexual dysfunction and loss of libido, especially among men

• Numbness and tingling sensation in the hands and feet

• Gastritis

What To Do If Diagnosed With Diabetes?

After getting yourself checked, when you notice that you have a few of the above-mentioned symptoms of diabetes, along with the mid-day fatigue symptoms, doctors will immediately start medications that can help keep the blood sugar levels under control and therefore help keep the symptoms at bay.

In addition, you will also be advised to make certain lifestyle changes, which can help keep diabetes symptoms under control, such as the following:

• Consuming a healthy diet, devoid of any sugar or glucose content.

• Exercising moderately on a daily basis and trying to maintain a healthy weight.

• Quit vices such as smoking and excessive drinking.

• Ensure that your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are under control.

• Consume minimal amounts of carbohydrate and fats.

• Take the medications regularly and consume natural, diabetes-friendly juices, without sugar, to beat the tiredness and other symptoms.