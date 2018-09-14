Control Diabetes With These 9 Herbs & Supplements

Diabetes is a condition that causes high blood sugar levels. This could be Type 1 (body does not produce insulin) or Type 2 (body does not produce enough insulin). About 90 per cent of the cases diagnosed worldwide are Type 2. Diabetes is a long-term condition and involves the use of medication to maintain the blood sugar levels.
If you are a diabetic and are looking for natural remedies to control your blood sugar, you can bank on these 9 amazing herbs and supplements, but consult your doctor before you think of consuming them to make sure that you suffer from no side effects because of the ingredients in any way.
Read ahead to know about the herbs and supplements you should have to keep your diabetes under control and the quantities in which you should be consuming them:
1. Bitter Melon Juice
Consuming bitter melon juice is known to be one of the most effective and natural ways to control diabetes. The juice aids in controlling your blood sugar levels effectively. You need to drink around 50 to 100 ml which is equivalent to 5-6 spoons of the juice daily.
Drinking bitter melon juice helps in controlling the sugar absorption in the intestines, but there are possibilities of suffering from gastrointestinal problems when you consume this.
2. Gymnema Sylvestre
It is a herb used in ayurveda, known for controlling your blood sugar effectively. This herb has the ability to alter the taste of sugar for 15 to 50 minutes. You should consult your doctor before consuming Gymnema sylvestre pills. Known for reducing the absorption of sugar by the intestine, gymnema sylvestre increases the glycemic control in people diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. Apart from that it also aids in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol or LDL.
3. Gamma-linolenic Acid (GLA)
According to a few studies, diabetics have lower levels of GLA in them. This supplement has the ability to control the nerve pain associated with diabetes. It aids people with both type 1 diabetes as well as type 2 diabetes. In a study conducted in people with diabetic neuropathy, one year treatment with GLA was found to have treated issues like numbness and tingling.
4. Magnesium
Insulin resistance as well as high blood sugar can become worse due to lack of magnesium. Diabetics have been found to be linked with low magnesium levels. Do consult your doctor before consuming it. Those who eat foods rich in magnesium like kale, spinach, bananas, raspberries, figs, legumes like black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, broccoli, peas, cabbage, tuna, salmon, etc., need not consume any supplement for magnesium.
5. Chromium
According to various researches, it has been found that the levels of chromium in people with type 2 diabetes is comparatively lower than non-diabetics. People who have chromium deficiency and suffer from diabetes should include this mineral in their diet. This mineral is known to normalize their blood sugar. Chromium aids in improving the way in which insulin is used by our body.
6. Bilberry Extract
Bilberry appears similar to blueberry but is smaller in size and darker in colour. It contains antioxidants called anthocyanosides which help in strengthening blood vessels and capillaries and is known to provide protection to retina in people diagnosed with diabetes. Apart from this bilberry aids in treating diarrhoea, and prevents cell damage.
7. Alpha-lipoic acid (ALA)
High blood sugar can lead to nerve damage or neuropathy. ALA is a vitamin-like substance which acts as a remedy for this. A 4-week long pilot study has revealed that ALA supplements aid in improving the insulin sensitivity in people. It is also known for lowering nerve pain, numbness etc. ALA is found in foods like broccoli, liver, spinach and red meat.
8. Ginseng
This Chinese herb has amazing properties - it boosts the immunity and also aids diabetics by slowing down the absorption of carbs by the body. Ginseng has the ability to lower blood sugar by 15-20 per cent. Fran Kaufman, MD and the president of American Diabetes Association even revealed that Ginseng seems to have an effect beyond medication, as quoted by WebMD.
9. Fenugreek seeds
Diabetics should consume 15 to 90 g of fenugreek seeds per day to increase their insulin sensitivity, insulin production and lower blood sugar. A study revealed that people who consumed 25 g of fenugreek seeds daily had controlled blood sugar as well as the post-meal spikes. Avoid excessive intake of fenugreek seeds as it can lead to various side effects like stomach upset, dizziness, bloating, gas, and headache.
