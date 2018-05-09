Beware! This Is Why Weight Loss Surgeries Can Be Harmful For Your Bones!

The second you turn the television on or open your Instagram accounts, you see a mass of people with near-perfect bodies, right?

Not a trace of fat anywhere on their bodies, with hard, 6-pack abs, washboard flat tummies, tiny waists and thighs and so on!

Models, actors, social figures and even laymen these days want to look slimmer and fitter, because a slim figure has become the new beauty standard, globally.

Now, while trying to lose excess weight in order to become slimmer and fitter is a healthy goal, sticking to unhealthy ways to lose weight can only harm your health!

It is understandable that being overweight or obese can mar a person’s self-confidence and could even lead to depression, but, trying to starve oneself to lose weight quickly, over-exercising, taking diet pills, opting for weight loss surgeries, liposuction surgeries, etc., can be more harmful for one’s health!

More and more people these days, who are in a hurry to lose weight and look slimmer, as soon as possible, opt for one or more of the extreme weight loss measures mentioned below, as they want quick results.

Research studies and statistics have shown that the number of people resorting to unhealthy weight loss techniques is increasing by the day!

It is important to realize the fact that trying to be slim and fit can be done in a healthy manner, rather than putting your health at risk!

Now, most of us may have heard of weight loss surgeries, which are performed in order to help overweight or obese people lose weight, quickly.

How safe is this method of weight loss? Can it affect your health negatively, especially your bones? Find out below.

What Is A Weight Loss Surgery

While most of us laymen keep hearing the term “weight loss surgery” every now and then, and we also know that it is a surgery that allows quick weight loss, we may not exactly know the mechanics of this surgery.

Weight loss surgery is a process in which the surgeons make changes to your stomach and/or small intestine by reducing their sizes.

This procedure allows the patient to feel less hungry or consume and absorb less food, thus allowing weight loss.

There are many different types of weight loss surgeries which can be done, depending on the needs of a patient.

Some of the most common types of weight loss surgeries are gastric bypass (Roux-en-Y), gastric sleeve, gastric balloon, duodenal switch, etc.

After assessing the health and requirements of the patient completely, the doctor will decide which of these surgeries is apt for weight loss, for that particular patient.

Just like any other surgical procedure, certain risk factors would be involved in weight loss surgeries too and the doctors do warn the patients about them beforehand.

However, what most patients who opt for weight loss surgeries do not know is the fact that apart from surgery-related risks, this particular type of surgery can also come with other health risks!



How Harmful Is Gastric Bypass Surgery

As we read earlier, gastric bypass surgery, also known as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery, is a type of weight loss surgery in which the surgeons make changes to the structure of the stomach, so that the person feels less hungry and also the body absorbs fewer nutrients from the food ingested.

Now, we know that for a person to remain healthy in all respects, a balanced diet, with all the nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, fats, carbohydrates, etc., combined, is required.

Even if the body does not receive some of the nutrients, it could lead to a number of health issues.

Apart from making a person vulnerable to nutrition deficiency related diseases, it can also weaken the immune system and can also destroy the tissues of the vital organs gradually.



How Weight Loss Surgery Can Harm The Bones

A recent study published in the journal JBMR Plus stated that weight loss surgery, especially the gastric bypass surgery, can seriously affect the bones of the patients and even up the risk of getting fractures.

The study also says that, this happens because the surgery can cause negative changes to the skeletal structure of the human body, immediately after it is performed and continue doing so.

Experts have tried to analyse this matter on how and why gastric bypass surgery can cause the bone health to deplete.

They feel that, it could be due to the nutritional factors that are caused as a side-effect of the surgery.

This type of weight loss surgery, divides the stomach into two smaller parts, so that the person feels less hungry, ingests lesser food and also lesser amounts of nutrition from the food is absorbed by the body to promote quick weight loss.

So, when the body is not absorbing enough minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, iron, etc., it could weaken the bones and make a person prone to more fractures and bone-related diseases.

So, it is very important for a person to understand all these risk factors involved, before opting for any weight loss surgeries.