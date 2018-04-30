Which British Royal Will Inspire Megan Markle's Wedding Gown?

With wedding bells tolling and the invitations sent out, we still don't know what and which designer Meghan Markle will be wearing on the D-Day.

The reports out there are abuzz that she has already chosen the designer for her wedding gown.

Now, that could be anyone designing for her - right from Burberry, Victoria Beckham, Ralph & Russo to her close friend, Misha Nonoo. Yes, the list is endless.........

However, one thing we are pretty sure is that she wouldn't wear anything close to the sexy attire that she donned on her first wedding.

On the contrary, she could be simply stepping out of her car or carriage in a traditional outfit. The conservative gown seems perfect because these days we have seen Meghan sporting understated attires channeling the style of Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Onassis.

Also, she said in her 2016 interview to Glamour, "Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic." Finally, a teeny-weeny hint!

So, are we expecting Megan wearing a gown that incoporates laces, frills, ruffles, and voluminous sleeves on her wedding day? Probably yes.

Still, we are not sure what Prince Harry's soon-to-be would be wearing but we can talk about the famous royal wedding gowns through the ages. Meghan's designer could be taking inspiration from these classic attires.

1. Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria walked down the aisle in 1840, wearing a white satin gown and thus started the trend of wearing white on the wedding. Her iconic silk and lace attire was designed by one of her dressmakers, Mrs. Bettans.

2. Mary of Teck

Mary of Teck married the grandson of Queen Victoria, King George V and wore a gown designed by Linton and Curtis. Her satin ensemble featured ivory and silver brocade. However, the most striking part about her attire was the trimming done in orange feather and orange blossom.

3. Queen Elizabeth (Queen Mother)

The Queen Mother was wedded to the Duke of York, Albert, who was the younger brother of the Prince of Wales. Made from ivory chiffon, pearl bead embroidery and silver embellishment, her gown was like a breath of fresh air. Designed by Madame Handley Seymour, she sported a headgear too, which made her look so unconventional.

4. Queen Elizabeth

The reigning queen, Queen Elizabeth tied the wedlock with Prince Philip, nephew of Lord Mountbatten. Her gown was designed by Norman Hartnell and was simply stunning. Finished with floral embroidery and crystal and pearl appliques, her long-sleeved satin attire had a 13-foot train!

5. Princess Diana

Princess Diana had a 25-foot train! It could hardly fit in the carriage! Her gown was designed by David and Elizabeth Emmanuel and it took them months together to prepare it. Once ready, the pincess made a dramatic entry in her glorious gown that was adorned with 10,000 mother-of-pearls sequins. This silk-and-taffeta creation is considered as one of the most-talkedabout wedding attires in the history.

6. Kate Middleton

Designed by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton, Kate's dress was characterised by long-forgotten long lace sheer sleeves. Moreover, Burton even brought back the 1800s Carrickmacross technique into her ensemble. Kate's wedding attire was decked with floral embroidery and appliques and the signature blue ribbon was sewn inside her dress.