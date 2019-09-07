ENGLISH

    All About US Open 2019 Finalist, Rafael Nadal's Outfit And The Reason He Doesn't Wear Long Shorts

    Tennis star, Rafael Nadal, who has won 18 Grand Slam single titles, reached the finals of US Open 2019 after beating Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. The three-time US Open champion, Nadal will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the finals. Well, we are excited to see Rafael Nadal in the finals of a major but we are equally impressed with his outfit choice for the US Open 2019. We have decoded his athleisure outfit for you.

    This time, Rafael Nadal ditched one of those half-sleeved tees, which he had begun wearing somewhere in the middle of his flourishing tennis career. Instead, the tennis star donned a sleeveless vest - he used to wear vests in the beginning of his career as a tennis player. So, yes he did a bit of rewinding here in terms of fashion. However, he wore those regular shorts instead of those capri-style shorts, which he used to don in his early tennis days. In fact, once in an interview to InStyle, Rafael Nadal even explained the reason why he stopped wearing those long capri shorts. He told InStyle, "When I was 18, 19, 20, they (capri shorts) were Ok." He further added that he decided to change the style in 2009 and playing in those long pants is not going to happen again. "I'm too old for that," he concluded.

    Additionally, we also loved the combination of black and purple in his outfit. As it is after the white-outfit rule of Wimbledon, tennis players often opt for brighter hues at the US Open. So, in this regard, Rafael Nadal too surprised us with his vibrant outfit. His outfit was completely dipped in black hue but accentuated by purple-toned Nike logo. The wristband and the bandana were also splashed in purple hue, which offered an element of contrast. Now that was a great colour-blocking athleisure idea. Nadal wore black tennis shoes and paired it with black and purple socks.

    Well, what do you think about his attire? Let us know that in the comment section. Best of luck, Rafael Nadal!

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
