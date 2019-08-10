ENGLISH

    Raksha Bandhan 2019: The 3 Brand New Outfit Suggestions For Men

    So, while sisters are all shopping for that perfect outfit for Raksha Bandhan 2019, brothers too want to gear up and wear something outstanding. They say men have limited choices but we say no, men do have a lot of options when it comes to clothes. They can keep it simple but they can also layer up their ensembles. However, Raksha Bandhan is not a heavy festive occasion, so lighter and more fun outfits seem like a better choice. For those of you, who are confused about what to wear this Raksha Bandhan, here are some festive outfit suggestions for you that will simply leave you all surprised. Take a look.

    Try Some Colour Blocks

    Well, you can try some colour-blocking, while keeping it simple and ethnic. You can mix and match a dark hue with the light hue. Raksha Bandhan is about contemporary styling and so you can have the minimal approach but still wear a statement piece. You can pair a bandhgala jacket with pyjamas and formal shoes or loafers.

    Keep It Western With A Subtle Twist

    If you are looking forward to taking a break from traditional on Raksha Bandhan, you can totally go for a western ensemble but it would be more fun, if you give your ensemble some twist. So, you can go for something like kalamkari shirts and pair it with complementing trousers. Also, you can wear a khadi shirt and team it with pants, a crisp patterned jacket, and a stole. Yes, something as simple as draping a stole can make you look different.

    Else Go For Simple All-White Ensembles

    There's nothing that can beat an all-white ethnic ensemble on a festive day. So, we suggest you wear a white-hued outfit that looks both traditional and modern at the same time. Pairing a shirt-like jacket over your kurta and pyjamas can make you look different. Additionally, you can also sport loafers.

    So, what are you planning to wear on Raksha Bandhan 2019? Let us know that in the comment section

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
