Kate Middleton Makes A Power Statement With Her Golden Cape Gown At The Premiere Of The James Bond Movie

When Elizabeth Taylor flaunted a 24-Karat gold cape gown in 1963 made out of thin strips of golden leather, resembling the wings, she exuded power and grandeur that was synonymous with the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra. The seasoned actress owned her role as Cleopatra in the period drama film by Joseph L. Mankiewicz and Taylor's 65 ensembles for the movie, became the talk of the movie and fashion critics alike. This resplendent golden gown was among the most prominent outfits for it also featured a snakes-inspired headdress that added to the elaborate reimaging of Cleopatra. Irene Sharaff and Vittorio Nino Novarese won the Oscars for the Best Costume. While there were a number of grand outfits that the movie Cleopatra, showcased, this golden cape gown has particularly caught the attention of designers and many have reinterpreted the style, thereby fitting the couture piece into modern context.

There's something majestic about this golden cape gown. It is imposing, fierce, and at the same time unapologetic, which is exactly how Elizabeth Taylor carried the gown. The similar impressive effect of the golden cape gown was witnessed recently when the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton wore the attire to the premiere event of the James Bond movie, No Time To Die. The Duchess trended and ruled the social media because of her striking gown, and it's not to say that this style is avant-garde - no! There have been actresses, who have sported the golden cape but one has to register it as a classic - for there is no getting bored with an embellished golden cape gown! So, in the story, let's talk about Kate Middleton and other divas, who made a strong case for this style of gown.

Kate Middleton's Jenny Packham Gown

The Duchess of Cambridge looked statuesque, as she graced the premiere event. This gown was a departure from the usual minimal outfits of Kate Middleton and with this attire of hers, she definitely showed power without having to say much. In a way, it was such a comeback number and perfect for a glamorous night like the film premiere. The gown was a classic cape with golden stripes and plunging neckline. She accessorised her look with intricate gold earrings and the makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and mascara with pink eye shadow. The braided bun rounded out her look.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Zuhair Murad Gown

While Kate Middleton's gown was more about embellishments, Tracee Ellis Ross' gown definitely had a striking resemblance to Elizabeth Taylor's Cleopatra gown. Designed by Zuhair Murad, The High Note actress sported a plunging gown that was about dazzling metallic accents and seemed inspired by the wings of the bird. Her jewellery game was minimal with sleek danglers and the makeup was on-point with cherry-pink lip shade, peach cheekbones, and golden eye shadow. The curly bun completed her look. Tracee Ellis Ross wore this attire to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Anne Hathaway's Versace Gown

Anne Hathaway sported a sequinned column Versace gown that featured short exaggerated sleeves and cinched waist. It was a stunning gown and the actress pulled it off confidently at the Critics Choice Awards 2020. She carried a black metallic clutch with her and notched up her look with gorgeous diamond palm accessory and complementing earrings. The makeup was marked by mauve-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Ashley Judd's Badgley Mischka Gown

At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Ashley Judd looked ethereal in her golden plunging cape gown that was enhanced by embroidered floral accents and elaborate gold belt and accents on the sleeves. The cape of her gown was wispy and delicate and she wore dainty earrings to accentuate her avatar. As for her makeup, it was highlighted by pink tones and the side-parted softly-curled tresses completed her avatar.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Ralph Lauren Gown

For the 2018 Met Gala's Heavenly theme, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that was Swarovski-crystals embellished and featured a plunging neckline with a lightweight drape. She upped her look with a halo clip and her makeup was marked by deep pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.

So, what do you think about the golden cape gown and whose cape gown you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.