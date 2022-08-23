Just In
From Rashmika To Mrunal, Everyone’s Trying The Wavy Ponytail Trend
Ponytails are an evergreen trend because of their fuss-free nature and voluminous look. Sleek, tousled, messy, or polished, the ponytails are the go-to hairstyles for any occasion when one wants to avoid any major styling yet slay with their suave look.
It might be your intuitive gesture to tie up your hair during the daily activities, the updo when styled while being in sync with the trends will put you in the spotlight in any party. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, and Radhika Madan are spearheading the resurgence of ponytails with their own renditions. Ahead we roundup the wavy ponytail hairstyles donned by the actresses with pro-tips for your weekly styling notes.
Rashmika Mandanna
Ruling our hearts with her infectitous smile, Rashmika looked stunning in a red cut-out gown complemented by her semi-messy updo. With flicks in front that accentuate her face-cut, to get this look all you need to do is start with styling your hair in waves. Add movement to the hair with a generous amount of blowdrying followed by texturising spray to get the distinct shine like Rashmika. Finish the look by holding up your hair in a ponytail with a bungee elastic.
Radhika Madan
When it comes to being versatile, Radhika Madan tops the list be it in terms of acting or fashion. Enticing the internet in formals in grey pants, white shirt and black suspenders, the starlet styled her hair in a messy ponytail. Get this look by back back-combing your tresses to get the added volume. Opt for curlers to get the waves and then style them with a side-parting. Leave out a few strands like Radhika to enhance your face-cut. Note that the actress has tied her hair in a side ponytail rather than the usual centre one. Finish the look with a generous amount of serum to keep the look in place.
Mrunal Thakur
If you are the one who loves to wear ponytails with a touch of avante-garde style, this look of Mrunal's should be your inspiration. Looking dazzling in an ivory saree with small kundan studs, the actress opted for a sleek and hyper curled ponytail. Get this look by keeping a large section of your hair in front in side-parting. Keep a bungee elastic handy to tie up your tresses in ponytail. Don't miss out on curling the ends to get the perfect wave. Finish off with a shine enhancer for the glossy look and you are good to go.
