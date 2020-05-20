25 Saree Ideas That You Can Opt For Your Upcoming Farewell Party To Win Miss Farewell Title Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

For the ones who are about to pass out, we know you must be counting the days left for your farewell party. After all, farewell is one of the biggest events of our life and that's why we plan for the day a month before. Be it school or college, for ladies, a farewell dress code is usually a saree and for most of us, this is the first time we dress up in a saree. So, finding a suitable saree for yourself can sometimes become a heavy task. But hey, don't you worry as we have come up with a beautiful collection of 25 sarees that will help you win Ms. Farewell title.

Sarees Based On Type

Instead picking up some random saree, we suggest you to give a thought on the type of saree you want to wear. By type, we mean fabric. From linen to cotton to silk to velvet, there are a plenty of options for you to pick an ideal saree.

Source- Bharatsthali

1. Raw Silk Saree

A silk saree is one of the most beautiful but the toughest sarees to drape. Ask your mom once, and you will know it! But the silk fabric has its own style statement and appeal. So, what you can do is, you can opt for a raw-silk saree as it's easier to carry. The best part is you can opt for any colour as each colour of this fabric saree will make you look graceful.

Source- Anavila

2. Linen Saree

A linen saree is widely getting flaunted by many celebrities these days. They look simple but you know, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, so you can go for it if you like to keep your farewell attire sober. A linen saree comes in many types. It can be printed, embroidered, plaid designed, silk linen etc. Pair it with juttis and metallic jewellery.

Source- Soch

3. Chiffon Saree

If you are looking forward to pulling off a chiffon saree, let us tell you, you made the perfect choice as chiffon sarees enhance feminine charm. Either you can opt for a plain one or the printed number, like in the above picture. It has subtle white dotted prints, which makes it look classy and pretty.

Source- Manyavar

4. Satin Saree

You know why we love satin saree so much? Because it has that regal vibes, which can make heads turn and catches everyone'sattention. Satin sarees are also called as ultimate traditional drape. If you want to keep your look simple, then you can opt for a plain saree, otherwise a dual-toned saree will work the best in this case.

Source- Manyavar

5. Chinon Saree

A chinon saree is usually a festive-wear but your farewell is not less than a big festival. So, why not give chinon saree a try. A chinon saree looks pretty elegant and classy when draped right. So, while you are draping it, we suggest you to keep it classic nivi style to get that perfect look.

Source- Anita Dongre

6. Georgette Saree

Georgette sarees are one of the most sough-after sarees. Actually, we can say that it's a versatile saree as it can be worn at any event, be it formal or party. So, for your farewell party, either you can opt for the one with border or the one with beautiful prints.

Source- Anita Dongre

7. Net Saree

A net saree will have a pallu made of only net. It comes in various colours and designs and trust us, you can literally opt for any net saree as its fabric gives luxurious look. Once you have picked your ideal net saree, pair it with a sleeveless or off-shoulder blouse and get ready to flaunt.

Source- Anavila

8. Jacquard Saree

Jacquard is one of the most popular fabrics of modern times. A jacquard saree comes with rich woven patterns and gorgeous designs. However, you can also opt for a plain number if you want something sober and not designer. Team it with a full-sleeved shirt blouse, either of the same colour or you can also sport contrasting look.

Source- Manish Malhotra

9. Tulle Saree

The best part about tulle sarees is that it comes in variety of ranges and colours. Like the net saree, a tulle saree will also have a pallu made of only tulle-fabric. The ideal tulle saree for your farewell can be the saree in the above picture. It has beautiful 3D floral patterns on its pallu. Since, it's made up of tulle-fabric, pair it with a strapless corset blouse as it will give a modern effect.

Source- Manish Malhotra

10. Shimmering Badla Saree

Badla embroidery is the embroidery done with metallic threads and if you add a shimmering effect to it, the result you get is absolutely stunning. A shimmering badla saree is only ideal for night farewell party. Team it with matching sleeveless or halter-neck blouse to look ultra-stylish.

Source- Manish Malhotra

11. Sequin Saree

Unlike shimmering badla saree, a sequin saree is what you can opt for day farewell party. If you are in love with sequin saree but are confused about wearing such a saree because of its shiny effect, what you can do is, opt for a light-hued saree. Yellow and blush-pink are the safest colours to play with.

Source- Masaba Gupta

12. Crepe Saree

A crepe saree can be the most ideal saree for you if you are wearing a saree for the first time. It's light-weight, comfortable, and easy to care. A crepe saree with such checkered prints will definitely help you in making wow-worthy statement. Pair it with a full-sleeved collar blouse to enhance the look of the saree.

Source- Masaba Gupta

13. Organza Saree

Organza saree is one of the most popular and trending sarees currently among the celebrities. Top divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Akkineni, and others have been making gorgeous statements in their organza saree. It is made up of sheer fabric and looks absolutely gorgeous when paired with right accessories.

Source- Mirraw

14. Velvet Saree

The true fact about velvet sarees is that you can never ignore them. It has some special type of fabric, which looks luxurious and classy at another level. A dual-toned velvet saree like in the picture is perfect to make your special farewell party a little extra special.

Source- Saree

15. Cotton Saree

Cotton sarees are always very dear to a woman's heart as it's the safest saree to wear any time. It's comfortable, light-weight, and requires absolutely no effort in pulling it off with perfection. Cotton sarees are usually ideal for summers. You can go for a printed cotton saree for your special day.

Sarees Based On Colour

You can definitely pick a saree, which you feel is comfortable and beautiful enough to make you stand out from the crowd. But sweetheart, you got to make a good colour choice as colours are what that can make or break your style game.

Source- Utsav Fashion

1. Black Saree

Black is the colour of power, strength, elegance, and sophistication. There's no other coloured saree that can make as good style statement as the black number. A black saree can never go out of style and so it's the most trust-worthy colour to sport. Pair it with a sleeveless or halter-neck blouse to complete your edgy look.

Source- Ethnic Roop

2. Red Saree

Red colour is one of the most eye-catching colours of all. And so, a red coloured saree looks super glamorous, when paired with a black sleeveless or strapless blouse. A plain red saree looks quite sophisticated and pretty and so it doesn't need any prints as add-ons. Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has sported a plain red saree that has sequinned border. Isn't she looking gorgeous? Well, now you can make your choice!

Source- Utsav Fashion

3. Golden Saree

There's no other colour that can add glam to your look like the golden hue. A golden saree will not only make you look a class apart but will also make you look like a woman of substance. Team it with a matching or black blouse and complete you looks with a pair of heels and hoops.

Source- Nykaa Fashion

4. Yellow Saree

The beauty of yellow sarees is that it enhances one's look even with its simplicity. It doesn't require any kind of embellishments or prints to accentuate the effect. A plain saree with a thin border is enough to catch all the attention.

Source- Panash

5. Pink Saree

We always have a soft corner for pink colour and now, when you are getting a chance to flaunt it, do not take a backseat. Shilpa Shetty's pink saree with floral border absolutely look beautiful and perfect for farewell. The matching blouse has just upped her fashion game and now it's your turn.

Source- Fashion Clothing

6. Colourful Saree

Love playing with colours? This is your time to show your love for them. Whether it's chiffon, georgette, or any other fabric, a multi-coloured saree is a perfect pick for your farewell party. Also, a colourful saree is the perfect choice if you can't select one specific hue.

Sarees Based On Design

Plain sarees definitely look sophisticated and elegant but a designer saree can make many heads turn. There are so many designer sarees available in market and online. Here, we have come up with top four popular designs, which are in trend these days.

Source- RI. Ritu Kumar

1. Floral Saree

There is no denying the fact that we women absolutely love flowers. And now it's the perfect time to show your love for flowers by adding a floral saree to your wardrobe. The floral print is one of the most loved prints of the celebrities. So, for your farewell party, you can definitely opt for a beautiful floral saree.

Source- Nykaa Fashion

2. Ruffle Saree

A ruffle saree is the one which doesn't need any kind of embellishments or prints. Its pretty ruffled layers are enough to make you look ultra-stylish. So, even if you are willing to sport a single-coloured plain saree for your farewell party, the lovely ruffles will up your style game automatically.

Source- Ethnic Roop

3. Striped Saree

Remember a black & white striped saree, which Bollywood diva Kajol donned for an event? Obviously you can't forget it after all it's the saree we have been craving for just after we saw it. It's really worth-investing in especially for a special event like farewell.

Source- Masaba Gupta

4. Checkered Saree

A checkered saree gives a very vintage appeal. Also, if you are bored of floral and other prints, a checkered print is what you should definitely give a try to. Pair it with a matching backless blouse and get ready to rock the look.

So, which colour, fabric and designer saree are you going to pick for your upcoming farewell party? Let us know that in the comment section.