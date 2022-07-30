Just In
- 32 min ago August 2022: List Of Important Festivals And Fasts This Month
- 47 min ago August 2022: Check Out The Lucky And Unlucky Signs This Month
- 1 hr ago FDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- 1 hr ago Mumbai Woman Dies After Accidentally Eating Poisonous Tomatoes
Don't Miss
- Sports Commonwealth Games 2022: Gururaja bags bronze for India in 61kg weightlifting
- News NSA Doval calls for countering radical organisations, Muslim leaders seek ban on PFI
- Movies Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?
- Finance HDFC Securities Is Bullish On This Small Cap Mahindra Stock, Suggests Buy For 31% Gains
- Technology Latest Jio Prepaid Plans With 2GB Of Data A Day; Packs From Rs. 249 To Rs. 2,879 Explained
- Automobiles BMW Recalls iX and i4 EVs Over Battery Issues - Owners Told Not To Drive, Charge Or Park Vehicles Outside
- Education ATMA Result 2022 Declared At atmaaims.com, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
- Travel List Of Tiger Reserves In India: International Tiger Day 2022
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Go Regal For Manish Malhotra At Mijwan 2022
Talking of fashionable power couples in B-Town, we are instantly reminded of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The pair again made a case for their high fashion quotient by turning showstoppers for the celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The couple looked stunning in the embroidered ensembles by the ace designer.
The show aimed to celebrate Malhotra's 10-year association with Mijwan Welfare Society. The event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre at BKC in Mumbai where the couple's boisterous energies were in sync with the designer's luxurious chikankari collection.
Ranveer and Deepika's Look Decoded
Deepika Padukone
Deepika left everyone in awe on the ramp where she looked no less than the goddess of elegance. The magnificent cape over her heavily embellished ivory lehenga and choli added the drama that the actress loves to emanate, and we love it!
Her kohl-black defined eyes with winged eyeliner and mascara complemented her nude lips and bronze-tinted cheeks. Letting the royalty be in the forefront in her overall appearance, Deepika chose a set of heavy earrings and a matching choker along with a statement ring on her hand.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer, who has been in the news for his recent nude photoshoot, left no stone unturned to match the ethnicity of his better half on the ramp. The actor looked suave in a heavily embroidered black and white sherwani. He went with his signature diamond stud in his ear and gelled hair. The couple treated their fans with subtle PDA and jubilant smiles.
High Tea
While talking to the media personnel, Deepika and Ranveer congratulated designer Manish Malhotra for the work he does for Mijwan Welfare Society, an NGO owned by the the veteran actor Shabana Azmi. While praising the intricate work of the designer, Ranveer humbly gave the title of 'Man of the moment' to Malhotra.
Ranveer extended his heartfelt gratitude to filmmaker Johar as well for giving him the opportunity to share the screen with Shabana Azmi in their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo along with Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan, Vidya Balan, and Dia Mirza were some of the celebs that added glamour to the evening with their presence.
- bollywood wardrobeFashion Goddesses Deepika Padukone And Tamannaah Bhatia Stun At Cannes 2022 With Their Look
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Graces Cover Of Leading International Magazine - SEE PICS
- bollywood wardrobeAirport Style: Deepika Padukone Rocks Formula 1 Style All-Red Look!
- fashion trendsValentine’s Day: Trendy And Elegant Outfits To Dress Up For A Date!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Look Cool And Sassy At Gehraiyaan Promotions
- bollywood wardrobeValentine’s Day: Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty And Katrina Kaif In Lovely Sarees You Can Flaunt!
- bollywood wardrobeGehraiyaan Premiere: Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Flaunt An Edgy Look!
- bollywood wardrobeKangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora: Valentine’s Day Inspiration From Glam Divas
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone Stuns In Victoria Beckham Monochrome Outfit, Gets Shout-Out By Posh Spice!
- bollywood wardrobeDeepika Padukone’s Blazer Dresses From Gehraiyaan Promotions Give Major Boss Lady Vibes!
- make up tipsYear Opener 2022: Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone Convince You To Go For The Bold Look
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup