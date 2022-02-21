Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur Gives Us Splendid Wedding Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

The internet flooded with Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's wedding pictures ever since they posted them on Instagram. Talk about the wedding, it was lovable, charming and beautiful. The couple was dating since 2015 and they both decided to get married in the most regal fashion. Let's get into their looks in detail.

The Pre-Wedding Ceremony Look:

For the Haldi ceremony, Vikrant had opted for a kurta and pyjama set along with a Nehru jacket. He had black shades on and his look was ready for the pre-wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Sheetal wore a yellow lehenga set with embroidery work all over it. Both of them looked jovial in their photos together. It was one of the best pictures that could be shared with the world.

The Wedding Look of The Bride & Groom:

Both of them had a regal theme in the wedding ceremony. While Vikrant Massey went for a classic white Sherwani with gold buttons and maroon coloured pocket square, Sheetal Thakur chose the red embroidered and striped pattern lehenga set. The groom had his look complete with a cream coloured safa and a golden shawl at the wedding. The bride went for a Kiran dupatta to pair it up with the lehenga. Both the bride and groom slayed in their wedding outfit.

The Accessories During The Function:

The bride and groom chose the best piece of accessories during their ceremony. Vikrant Massey had a watch and a Kada for both the looks. He went for a minimal style that extremely looked good on him. Sheetal gave us all some inspiration with her flower attached jhumka at the Haldi ceremony. For her wedding look, she went for a gold layered choker and necklace with mangtika, bangle, chooda and nath. Both the bride and groom looked beautiful.

This was all about their wedding looks, do tell us what was your favourite ones from the ceremony!

Image Credit: Instagram