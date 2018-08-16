Unapologetic And Free-Spirited, Anushka Sharma's Latest Photoshoot Pic Is Totally Slay-Worthy

Anushka Sharma has not only left us impressed with her acting skills but also with the way she is promoting content-driven films. Ever since, 'NH10', we all have been following Anushka closely because she has so much to offer to the audience in terms of cinema. She is certainly slowly and steadily creating a road-less-travelled route in the Hindi cinema. Also, with her presence on-screen and her candid interviews, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress has empowered a lot of women.

At this juncture in her career, we obviously want to read more about her. The actress is the cover girl of Femina magazine's latest issue. Aptly titled, the 'Power Issue', Anushka smouldered on the cover. However, we have one more pic of hers that we thought was very gripping. In the photoshoot pic, Anushka is seen sitting on the chair rather nonchalantly and biting her nails. But she doesn't seem to be chewing nails out of nervousness, she seemed as if she doesn't want to be bothered and thinking about a new venture.

We also loved her outfit, which truly complemented her mood. Anushka wore an Amit Aggarwal off-shouldered blouse for the shoot. Her top featured ruffled accents and looked every inch dramatic. It had a bohemian touch and seemed like a perfect top for the free-spirited actress and producer. Anushka paired her asymmetrical top with distressed denim, which went very well with the top.

Her messy loose hair, which seemed slightly damp rounded off her killing avatar. Well, Anushka Sharma, you looked awesome as always.