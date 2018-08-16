Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Unapologetic And Free-Spirited, Anushka Sharma's Latest Photoshoot Pic Is Totally Slay-Worthy

By
Anushka Sharma fashion

Anushka Sharma has not only left us impressed with her acting skills but also with the way she is promoting content-driven films. Ever since, 'NH10', we all have been following Anushka closely because she has so much to offer to the audience in terms of cinema. She is certainly slowly and steadily creating a road-less-travelled route in the Hindi cinema. Also, with her presence on-screen and her candid interviews, the 'Sui Dhaaga' actress has empowered a lot of women.

At this juncture in her career, we obviously want to read more about her. The actress is the cover girl of Femina magazine's latest issue. Aptly titled, the 'Power Issue', Anushka smouldered on the cover. However, we have one more pic of hers that we thought was very gripping. In the photoshoot pic, Anushka is seen sitting on the chair rather nonchalantly and biting her nails. But she doesn't seem to be chewing nails out of nervousness, she seemed as if she doesn't want to be bothered and thinking about a new venture.

Anushka Sharma style

We also loved her outfit, which truly complemented her mood. Anushka wore an Amit Aggarwal off-shouldered blouse for the shoot. Her top featured ruffled accents and looked every inch dramatic. It had a bohemian touch and seemed like a perfect top for the free-spirited actress and producer. Anushka paired her asymmetrical top with distressed denim, which went very well with the top.

Her messy loose hair, which seemed slightly damp rounded off her killing avatar. Well, Anushka Sharma, you looked awesome as always.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Can Ginger Help In Treating Dandruff?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood anushka sharma
    Story first published: Thursday, August 16, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue