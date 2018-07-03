Sonam Might Be A Fashionista, But NEVER A Fashion Icon

Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja was given a 'fashionista' tag as soon as her first film, 'Saawariya' was released. Post her debut film, she was clicked wearing so many attires-some bizarre and others not-so-bizarre. And well, she was certainly high on some kind of outfits spree. She wore so many designer clothes, some of which we didn't have any idea about.

And well 'fashionista' also graced so many leading magazine covers that at some point even fashion-conscious people stopped buying those magazines and instead preferred going through online versions (where they would have to see less of Sonam).

But seriously, despite doing so much in the world of fashion, why she doesn't she look as stunning as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, or Kangana Ranaut. We are definitely not saying that Sonam's closet doesn't have beautiful outfits. It does have and she wears quite awesome attires mostly. But then why her contemporaries get 'Oh Wow!' comments and she has to settle for 'Yeah, well she did look nice.' (with a yawn).

We think we have some reasons for that. Read on below to find that out:

1. Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Tries Too Hard

We think these fashionista and stylista tags have become more of a pressure for her than compliments. She has this invisible pressure to always wear something that will make eyes pop out. But very often, she gets trolled. For instance, her yellow Elie Saab Cannes dress was seriously a piece of art and more Met Gala-worthy. It had overwhelming amount of feathers adorned on it and well, it clearly took away the drop-dead gorgeous effect. People thought she looked like a chicken and had so many memes (harsh). Our question is why try too hard to please others?

2. Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Never Dresses Down

In fashion, less is more and if more has to be more then you should have a knack of carrying it too. For instance, Kangana's Cannes catsuit was certainly not minimal but she pulled it off with a much-required kickass attitude. But Sonam wears such bold outfits and bursts into girlsh giggles. She doesn't try, for instance, wearing a simple tee and skirt or jeans and going out for film promotions. It becomes all about her dress and less about her personality or the fact that she is having fun. Take the example of Deepika, who wore this surreal pink gown but was still pulling out her tongue in front of the International press and having fun.

3. Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Doesn't Have A Style Sense

It mostly looks as if her choice of clothes are mostly governed by what designers or her stylist sister, Rhea, wants her to wear. Look at Deepika, who has often revealed that her style sense is mostly about being comfortable or Anushka, who wears clothes in tune with her outgoing personality, or Kangana, who loves vintage fashion- they have some definitive fashion sense. But can you define Sonam's style sense in one sentence? Probably not! It almost seems she wears anything and doesn't try analysing that it will really suit her or not.

4. Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Is Not Believable

She might be a style icon for some select few people but she doesn't have an effect on women at large. Her fashion is not believable or something that most of us can wear. Rarely, she gives us dress goals. Her simple attires come mostly from her movies such as Padman or Raanjhanaa but otherwise in real life, she is too complicated a stylista for us. How can we possibly get inspired if somebody wears a bulky white dress with balloon sleeves for a simple promotion? Unlike other star kids such as Alia Bhatt or Sonakashi Sinha, she doesn't motivate us to go shopping in today's times.

So, well, we are not that critical about Sonam's choice of attires as much we are about that why she doesn't look as knock-out as her contemporaries. But maybe things will change in future and she will stun us all.