Just In
- 1 hr ago Bahula Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time,Puja Rituals, Mantras, Vrat Katha, Benefits, And Significance
- 1 hr ago Ashton Kutcher's Autoimmune Disorder Left Him Blind And Disabled: Know About Vasculitis Causes And Treatment
- 3 hrs ago Do Stained Clothes Mean You Have A High Level Of Intelligence? Study
- 4 hrs ago What Kind Of Sibling You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Don't Miss
- News RPF cop saves woman, her son who slipped trying to board moving train in Bengal. Watch rescue video
- Sports AIFF Awards 2021-22: Sunil Chhetri Men's Footballer; Manisha Kalyan Women's Footballer
- Technology Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game PC Requirements, Features & Release Date
- Movies Mouni Roy Wishes Husband Suraj Nambiar On His Birthday By Kissing Him Pics Inside
- Travel Raksha Bandhan 2022: Adventure Tourist Places In India to Visit with Brother & Sister
- Finance This Small Cap Banking Stock Likely To Jump 70%, Brokerage Suggests Buy For Target Price Of Rs 155
- Automobiles HMSI Teases Its Upcoming New Scooter - Next-Gen Honda Activa?
- Education XLRI Will Open The Window For XAT Registration 2023 From August 10
Sonam Kapoor Nailed Maternity Fashion in Black Off-Shoulder Gown on Koffee With Karan With Arjun Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Bollywood's very own fashionista, actor Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. After her pregnancy announcement, she now earns the tag of hottest mama-to-be in B-Town. The Aisha actor recently made a diva-like appearance on Season 7 of Koffee With Karan with her cousin Arjun Kapoor.
Reportedly, the brother-sister duo will feature in the Raksha Bandhan special episode of the famous talk show. The latest pictures of the same taken from the set are out on social media today. And we must admit that Sonam is slaying the black off-shoulder gown outfit. Very chic indeed!
On Tuesday, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor shared the breezy trailer of episode 6 of Koffee With Karan on Instagram. The gorgeous mommy-to-be shared some pictures from the Koffee sets as well. The image caption read, "Uff I am a huge mess".
Sonam chose a classy off-shoulder velvet gown that had a plunging sweetheart neckline, floor-length hemline, and a figure-accentuating silhouette. The USP of the outfit was puffed half-sleeves that featured exaggeration!
Her accessories were on dot too! She teamed her chic black attire with gold chandelier earrings with pearl detailing, statement rings, and strappy sandals. For makeup, she went for blushed cheeks, black winged eyeliner, and mauve lip shade. Her middle-parted open hairs added to the whole goddess outlook!
And yes, her pregnancy glow was unmissable too!
Trust Sonam to always give a fashion tip whenever she makes a public appearance. Her floor-length black gown is a clear hint that LBDs (Little Black Dresses) can do with some upgradation. A chic black outfit can never be out of vogue. It's an investment!
- fashion8 Tote Bags That Make a Perfect Choice for Formal Look
- bollywood wardrobeBling It On - Be Inspired By Bollywood Divas' Silver Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeDisha Patani Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Glamorous Pictures
- fashionNational Handloom Day: Tiger Stripes Collection Chakradhara By Warp N Weft And WWF India
- fashionWardrobe Guide - Tips to Ace Trending Pleated Skirt Styles
- fashion trendsVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma And The Art Of Twinning: 4 Times The Power Couple Wore Matching Outfits
- fashion trendsIN PICS: Deepika Padukone And Her All-Black Sequined Saree Ooze Elegance!
- fashion trends4 Times Disha Patani Proved That She Is The Ultimate Fashion Diva For Gen Z!
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Rajkummar Rao Rocks Distressed Black Pantsuit For Anamika Khanna
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- fashion trendsVogue Cover: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Wife Olena Zelenska's 'War' Photoshoot Criticised