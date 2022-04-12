Sobhita Dhulipala Puts A Modern Twist On The Traditional Saree! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Sobhita Dhulipala posted a throwback picture of her Sabyasachi red carpet look!

Sobhita Dhulipala left us impressed with her performance in the Malayalam crime thriller 'Kurup' with the audiences and critics raving about her portrayal of Sharadha Kurup, the wife of a fugitive.

The actress who is also known for her unique sense of style recently posted a throwback image of her look at the film's world premiere in Dubai.

Sobhita Dhulipala sported a Sabyasachi saree along with the signature belt and clutch. She paired it with Sabyasachi jewels-including a diamond and ruby pendant and necklace with matching earrings. The monochrome palette was refreshing, as she made the traditional outfit contemporary and edgy with a snatched bun and pulled back hair, nude make-up and bold eyes.

The outfit was a great example of how to dress if you want the accessories to do all the talking.

Sobhita posted, "Tb to Kurup world premiere in Dubai. God knows I love to dress up."

On the film front, Sobhita's exciting lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara', Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' (Tamil), Telugu film 'Major' with Adivi Sesh, a Hollywood project 'Monkey Man' directed by and starring Dev Patel and her much-awaited web series 'Made In Heaven' season 2.