Sobhita Dhulipala personifies legendary artist Frida Kahlo in photoshoot
Sobhita Dhulipala has been actively seen sharing some glimpses of her behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of her ongoing projects or her creative and mindblowing photoshoots with her fans.
Recently the actress took to her social media sharing some photos of her photoshoot for a leading magazine in which she looked amazing in the attire of legendary painter Frida Kahlo. She pens down the caption -
"All this anger has simply made me understand better that I love you more than my own skin, and that even though you don't love me as much, you love me a little anyway - don't you? If this is not true, I'll always be hopeful that it could be, and that's enough for me."
There is only Sobhita Dhulipala who is a perfect fit for putting up anything artistic like this of Frida Kahlo. The versatile actress sobhita has always seen adapting different looks for her photoshoots which are unique and reflect the beauty of her creative desires attached to it.
On the film front, Sobhita's envious lineup of projects includes Ronnie Screwvala's 'Sitara', Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' (Tamil), Telugu film 'Major' with Adivi Sesh and a Hollywood project 'Monkey Man' directed by and starring Dev Patel.
