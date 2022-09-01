Just In
Sai Tamhankar's stunning look makes heads turn at the Filmfare's red carpet
The 67th Filmfare Awards happened to be one great night in honour of the best Hindi-language films of 2021. Filmfare's red carpet event turned out to be another glamourous highlight of the evening that captured several renowned names of Bollywood including...
The red carpet is inevitably one of the most happening events that frame all the B-Town's celebs in their aesthetic best. It has been witnessing quite an evolution in the celeb's fashion statement and celebrities flexing their best with their designers owning all the credit.
Amidst the shimmery ambience, Ghajini fame actress Sai Tamhankar stole the spotlight with her glamorous outfit. She wore a mesmerizing golden-stripped piece that gained her all the attention. She walked down the red carpet in style carrying all the poise and vigour for the evening. The actress was admired for her contribution in the surrogacy dramedy 'Mimi'. Her performance in Mimi won her the appreciation and got her nominated for the best supporting role - female at the grand event. The actress had earlier won the same at the IIFA Awards.
The actress was dressed in an enthralling outfit that instantly raised the heat of the event. Dressed with a neat sense of allure, Sai made all the heads turn, making her an instant talk of the event.
The pictures went viral immediately and the fans don't seem to keep calm. Her ravishing looks still got us captivated and it's you who we got to ask.
Did it get your attention?
