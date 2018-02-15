'Fifty Shades Freed' Actress Rita Ora Went SEMI-NUDE On A Beach!

Rita Ora, actress and singer of the Fifty Shades trilogy, is raging up heat with her recently uploaded semi-nude pictures.

Rita recently uploaded a few images on her social media profile, posing by the sea beach with semi-nude stances. The actress, in the pictures, is mostly seen nude and the only piece of cloth seen on her is a thin bra strap across her back.

She looked smokingly hot, as she was basking by the sea, witnessing the sunset. She also shared another look from th same sea beach, wearing a two-piece bikini.

In that look too, she was being a total killer, wearing a pair of sexy red bikini.

Rita has always been a favourite of many when it comes to style, and she sports every style book with utmost slaying skills.

Rita is a popular actress and singer in Hollywood, known for her equal accolades in both the streams. She has recently been seen in the movie 'Fifty Shades Freed', the third sequel of the popular novel by E. L. James.