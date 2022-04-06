Rhea Chakraborty Made A Killer Comeback In A Sizzling Hot Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Watch out for Rhea Chakraborty slaying the atmosphere in this gorgeous outfit

Rhea Chakraborty is running high on the verge to make a comeback to the glamour world with her optimistic approach and this time the actress nailed the ramp on a fashion show in her stunning outfit.

Recently the actress took to her social media and shared some beautiful captures in her black co-ord set - an off-shoulder top and skirt. She pens down the caption saying -

"To new beginnings..

#rhenew

RHEA X BREATHE

Thankyou @vikramphadnis for making me a part of your beautiful collection #breathe .

And for bringing me back to the ramp after so long 🤍! #gratitude #newbeginnings #timesfashionweek

Thankyou @florianhurel for my hair and makeup 🤍"

Rhea has been seen sharing her work prominently on her social media with her fans and her fans are also eagerly waiting for her comeback to the big screen.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.